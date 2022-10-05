Irish Water says tests show supplies in Dublin and Wicklow safe to drink despite ‘musty smell and taste’

Irish Water says it has confirmed that tap water in parts of Dublin and Wicklow is safe to drink, after customers complained of their water smelling and tasting ‘earthy and musty’.

Following ongoing testing of the raw water for drinking in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Dublin City and north and east Wicklow, specialist results revealed that a substance called methylisoborneol (MIB) is present.

The company said while MIB can lead to people detecting an earthy and musty smell and taste from the drinking water, it’s not harmful to human health.

MIB is a naturally occurring organic substance produced by algae found in lakes, rivers, streams and reservoirs and it can be smelled at very low concentrations.

Seasonal increases in naturally occurring algae or bacteria in water sources can cause a rise in MIB above the taste and odour threshold for some people, Irish Water said.

A spokesperson for the utility company said it is impossible to predict the onset of an incidence of MIB, or how long it will last.

"However, it will likely be resolved in the short term as the current rain spell continues and the weather cools,” they added.

"We will continue to keep this water supply under close review and will continue monitor for levels of MIB in the water.”

Head of asset operations at Irish Water, Tom Cuddy, sought to assure customers that water from plants serving Dublin And Wicklow is safe to drink.

"We understand the concerns raised by some customers in relation to the smell or taste of their drinking water.” he added.

"While the smell and taste can be unpleasant for some customers, MIB is not toxic or harmful and the water remains safe to drink.

"As a precaution, we have increased testing on these supplies and are keeping the situation under close review.”