Irish Water ignored complaints about illnesses among customers, including E-coli, and failed to issue warnings to the public during several serious water quality incidents.

One of the calls raising concerns about sickness came from a government minister’s office but the company did not follow through on it.

An investigation by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) found failings in the way Irish Water handled customers and communications during three incidents in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, the company failed to report high levels of manganese in the water from the Cavanhill Water Treatment Plant that serves almost 46,000 people in the Dundalk area – despite 337 complaints from the public.

The problem lasted from May to October that year, during which time manganese levels were breached 12 times but they were not reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as required.

“Despite the large volume of customer contacts, Irish Water did not identify the issue or provide any proactive customer communications in relation to this issue,” the CRU found.

Irish Water told the CRU there was a “breakdown in internal communications.”

The problem occurred again at Cavanhill in June 2021 and again there was a large number of contacts from the public.

This time the issue was identified on June 8 but information was not made public until June 17.

In the meantime, customers who called to complain were being told to run their cold water tap for 15 minutes and that was the end of the follow-up. The CRU said this was not acceptable.

In August 2021, problems at the Creagh water treatment plant serving 7,241 people in Gorey, Co Wexford allowed inadequately disinfected water to enter the supply.

At least 46 people became ill as a direct result and some ended up in hospital.

Investigations by the EPA found the disinfection failures occurred over one five-day period and one three-day period in the last two weeks of August but Irish Water and Wexford County Council “failed to respond in a timely manner to complaints relating to discolouration and illness”.

Three sample complaints examined showed customers gave detailed accounts of illness, including E-coli, but they were not categorised as complaints and therefore not followed up.

One caller only got a follow-up after resorting to social media while another had to call three times before their complaint was logged.

One call, about a teenage boy hospitalised with E-coli, came from an unnamed government minister’s office, but was not classified as a complaint.

The CRU stressed the importance of correctly classifying customer contacts as that determined whether they were followed up, responded to or escalated.

It said Irish Water’s classification of complaints was “subjective and inconsistent”.

In relation to the three incidents, Irish Water told the CRU it had since reviewed procedures and carried out staff training.

The CRU said, however, it was “not entirely satisfied” and has ordered a further review.

“The CRU welcomes that during this investigation, Irish Water confirmed that it has now changed its guidance to the contact centre staff to instruct that all reports of personal or household illness suspected to be from drinking water will be logged as “red” complaints.

“The CRU believes this is an important change in approach but that further improvements are required.”

In a statement Irish Water said it acknowledges the CRU's findings, adding:

"In the past year since these incidents occurred, we have made significant progress in developing enhanced systems to monitor drinking water treatment plant performance and improve incident management."