Irish Water chief says transfer of council staff is urgent

Irish Water executives briefing TDs and senators on the drinking water contamination incidents in Dublin and Wexford will warn that the management structure for water treatment plants is not fit for purpose.

Niall Gleeson, Irish Water’s managing director, has written to the Oireachtas Housing Committee to say there is an urgent need for all plants to be brought under the utility’s direct control.

Mr Gleeson and other senior Irish Water staff will attend the committee on Thursday morning, a week after it emerged at least 52 people were left ill and almost one million put at risk after disinfection failures at two treatment plants in August.

Neither incident was reported to Irish Water for some days so the notification of health and environmental authorities was also delayed.

In a statement to the committee, Mr Gleeson repeats his apologies for the incidents.

“While equipment failure and human error can occur, late reporting of issues relating to the process failures at the plants left us unable to react and compromised water quality,” he says.

“The current service level agreement, where Irish Water works alongside 31 local authorities to deliver water services, is no longer fit for purpose.

“The issues that have arisen at the water treatment plants in Dublin and Wexford clearly show the limitation of the present ways of working and emphasise the urgent need for change.

“Irish Water has legal responsibility but no direct control over water treatment plants around the country.”

Government policy is to transfer the 3,500 local authority water staff to the employment of Irish Water so that a single public utility is in charge of water, but the plan has sparked worker concerns over job security and conditions.

Talks between the utility and trade unions began in the Workplace Relations Commission earlier this year and will resume later this month.

Mr Gleeson stresses he does not blame employees for last month’s incidents.

“We need to be clear that this is not a criticism of the thousands of experienced water services professionals working in the local authorities,” he says.

“We want to address structural issues so that individuals on the ground can avail of clear lines of communication and national support systems that a single organisation can provide.

“It is critical that moving to the single public utility is progressed as a matter of urgency.”