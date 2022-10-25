Irish politicians fear COP27 may greenwash Egypt’s human rights abuses

COP27 will be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh next month. Photo: Reuters/Sayed Sheasha

POLITICIANS have voiced concern over Egypt's hosting of next month's COP27 climate summit when the country locks up climate activists.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said it seemed contradictory for Ireland to participate in the summit when the Egyptian government had put tens of thousands of climate and justice campaigners behind bars.

“COP27 is taking place in one of the most brutal dictatorships in the planet,” she said, referring to the rule of Egyptian president General Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

She said by attending there was a risk of “greenwashing a dictator”.

“At a very minimum, can we get our delegates to scream about this, to draw attention to it inside the conference centre, to not give Sisi a free ride?”

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan said she was also worried about the human rights implications.

“I would have concerns about the ability of Egyptian activists to speak publicly and any fall-out for them,” she said.

They were speaking as climate action and aid organisations addressed the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action committee, setting out what they hoped to achieve at the summit.

Simon Murtagh of Oxfam Ireland said the human rights situation was a concern for NGOs.

“The next COP is going to be in the United Arab Emirates so some of the same objections may apply there,” he said.

However, he said Oxfam had a protest movement called the African Climate Caravan, with activists from many African countries, which would be at the conference.

“It will seek to raise publicity on all these issues, beginning with climate justice,” he said.

Mr Murtagh said Oxfam had also tried as much as possible to support African activists in this first COP summit to take place in Africa, which was why they invited award winning Kenyan climate activist, Elizabeth Wathuti to address the meeting.

Ms Wathuti, who spoke to the gathering remotely, said Ireland and other wealthy countries must use their attendance at COP27 to push for establishment of a permanent ‘loss and damage’ facility to provide ready access to finance for developing nations hit by climate disasters.

Such a proposal was first suggested 30 years ago but little progress has been made

Ms Wathuti recently visited the Wajir region of her country which is suffering from two years of failed rains, the latest in a series of droughts that have been growing in frequency and intensity.

“This is not just about money – because money can never replace what the people I met in Wajir have already lost,” she said.

“This is about justice. COP27 is our chance to bring justice to impacted communities through global solidarity and cooperation.”

Oxfam, Trocaire, Christian Aid Ireland, Friends of the Earth and the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition all backed Ms Wathuti’s call.

Friends of the Earth also called on the Irish delegation to push for a non-proliferation treaty on fossil fuels.

The last COP agreed only that countries should aim to ‘phase down’ the use of fossil fuels rather than eliminate them.



