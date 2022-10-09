Irish fashion and sports shops selling ‘slave cotton’ as rights groups push for import ban

IRISH shoppers are buying clothes made from cotton produced by forced labour in China, human rights groups have warned.

Several well-known fashion and sports brands are named in documents presented to the Revenue Commissioners in recent days.

The groups asked Revenue to impose a complete ban on imports of cotton goods from China’s main cotton-producing region which is also home to the oppressed Uyghur people.

If Revenue fails to act, the groups say a case will be taken to the European Court of Justice citing member states’ duty to uphold EU law which prohibits slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour.

The move is happening in parallel with legal action in the UK citing the failure of authorities there to investigate Chinese cotton imports under the Foreign Prison Made Goods Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

It follows a law introduced in the US last year which presumes all goods produced in the Uyghur region are made using forced labour and prohibits their importation unless the contrary can be proven.

Xinjiang, the traditional home of the Uyghurs who call it East Turkistan, is the source of 85pc of China’s massive cotton industry which produces about 20pc of the world’s supply.

Human rights groups have documented the detention of hundreds of thousands of Uygurs in camps where they are used as forced labour in the industry.

The Galway and London-based Global Legal Action Group (GLAN) and the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) say they presented “overwhelming evidence” to Revenue last Friday that textiles and goods from the region are ending up in Irish shops.

Dr Gearóid Ó Cuinn, GLAN’s director, said EU and international law on human rights prohibited forced labour and Ireland had a duty as signatory to both to uphold that prohibition.

“It is remarkable that Ireland, the UK and the EU more generally is wide open to the imports of goods known to be produced from forced labour,” he said.

“The Uyghur situation highlights the need for urgent action and a robust legal framework capable for excluding these controversial goods.”

The Chinese government disputes any abuses in relation to the Uyghurs and has described the camps as training facilities aimed at de-radicalising extremists, teaching livelihoods and alleviating poverty.

However, a report by the office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights last August concluded that “serious human rights violations” were occurring in the region.

The first of the UK cases is scheduled for hearing in the High Court there on October 25-26.

Under the Foreign Prison Made Goods Act it is illegal to import goods made by people incarcerated abroad but the act has never been cited in a case like this before.

The Proceeds of Crime Act prohibits the purchase of goods that are the proceeds of crime and GLAN and WUC will argue that buying forced labour cotton is such an offence.

In their letter to the Revenue Commissioners here, they say that EU and international law explicitly recognise the prohibition of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour as a fundamental human right.

"Ireland is obliged to apply its import laws in a manner that respects that prohibition,” they say.