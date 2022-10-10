Irish diplomacy could reverse UK’s Brexit departure from EU energy alliance

IRISH diplomacy could see the UK rejoin an energy alliance with EU members states by the end of this year.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan met with his UK energy counterpart, Jacob Rees-Mogg, in London today to discuss the move and other energy related matters.

Britain’s return to the North Seas Energy Co-operation (NSEC) agreement would help shore up relations between Ireland and its nearest neighbour on which it is dependent for gas supplies.

Britain left the alliance as a result of Brexit but the eight remaining EU members and ninth member, Norway, are indicated a willingness to reopen the door.

Ireland currently holds the presidency of NSEC and last month brought all members together to agree on a rapid scaling up of the development of offshore renewables.

Mr Ryan, who hosted the meeting, also urged greater cooperation on joint projects linking offshore wind with interconnectors serving all neighbouring countries.

A similar arrangement is already in place for gas. Pipelines connect Norwegian supplies to the UK and on to Ireland.

There have been fears that arrangement could be jeopardised not only by Brexit but by the current energy crisis and British concerns about its own gas stocks.

Mr Ryan has sought to provide assurances that relations with the UK on this issue were good, but replicating the arrangement with renewables and having the UK back in the NSEC fold would provide added security.

A Department of Environment spokesperson said Mr Ryan was joined in his meeting with Mr Rees-Mogg by UK climate minister Graham Stuart and had discussions about the upcoming UN climate summit Cop27.

“It was a constructive working meeting, during which discussions included the prospect of the UK re-joining the North Seas Energy Co-operation agreement, under Ireland’s co-presidency, before the end of the year,” the spokesperson said.

“The UK would join Norway and eight EU countries – working to expand the offshore infrastructure supply chains and to coordinate trading rules, grid development and the location of new wind farms.

“They also discussed the wider response to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine and preparations for COP27 in November.”

Earlier in the day, energy experts met in Dublin to discuss the ongoing energy crisis and its impact on efforts to become carbon-neutral in energy generation.

ESB chief executive, Paddy Hayes, said targets had not changed and it was still the aim to reduce the carbon-intensity of electricity fivefold by 2030 – from 300 grammes per kilowatt hour to around 66 grammes.

But he said while the need to decarbonise was all the more evident because of the crisis, it was also a more difficult task that would require massive investment at a time when the cost of living was soaring.

“It’s a really complex challenging time for the energy sector. It’s particularly challenging for our customers, particularly given that the outcome remains so uncertain,” he said.

Dr Brenda Boardman of the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University warned the current energy and cost of living crisis would last “not months but years”.