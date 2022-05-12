Irish beach water quality improves but swimmers still can’t get data outside of summer season

Swimmers entering the water for the annual New Year's Day wim at Ballymoney.

WATER quality testing at bathing sites used by year-round swimmers is still not available outside of summer, leaving them without warning if pollution incidents occur.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it wants to see more information provided all year-round.

Its annual bathing water quality report shows good results for the country’s officially designated bathing areas, but in most cases testing is only carried out from June 1 to September 15.

“The EPA recognises that swimming is increasingly becoming a year-round activity and encourages the provision of information that will help winter swimmers to make informed choices to protect their health,” Dr Eimear Cotter said.

She said a National Bathing Water Expert Group, set up over a year ago, was due to report later this year and should help identify options to better protect year-round swimmers.

A total of 148 coastal and inland bathing areas have official designation which obliges local authorities to maintain them to a safe and clean standard.

A rating of excellent was applied to 115 of them while another 19 were rated good and 10 were sufficient to pass minimum requirements.

Two got a rating of poor, Balbriggan Front Strand in north Co Dublin and Lady’s Bay, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Both suffer from sewage pollution among other issues but Irish Water is scheduled to carry out improvements on waste water treatment facilities in both areas this year.

Clifden beach in Co Galway had to be de-designated after receiving a poor rating five years in a row.

Lilliput at Ennel, Co Westmeath did not get a rating after being de-designated for a succession of below standard ratings but sufficient improvement was recorded to allow be redesignated for this year’s official swimming season.

Dr Cotter said the overall results were welcome and continued a trend in improvements in recent years.

She warned, however, that there were still issues that needed to be addressed, including agricultural run-off, urban waste-water and dog fouling.

Heavy rainfall is also continuing to cause problems, with stormwater drains overflowing into beaches.

Local authorities issued 104 prior warning notices last year, advising swimmers that forecast heavy rainfall may lead to quality issues, although only six were subsequently found to have problems.

A further 42 pollution incidents were reported, although not all resulted in deterioration of water quality.