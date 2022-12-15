Ireland’s plan to save nature falls short of Cop15 global target

IRELAND is backing efforts to seal a global deal to protect 30pc of the Earth by 2030 but the pledge will not apply at home.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said it would be very challenging for Ireland to adopt domestically the ‘30x30’ target which it is hoped will be enshrined in a new Global Biodiversity Framework.

“Most of our land is in private ownership or it’s being farmed,” he said, stressing this set Ireland apart from most of mainland Europe. “It’s a very different dynamic.”

After a key announcement this week, the country’s protected marine area has been increased to 8.3pc and the plan is to expand it to 30pc by 2030.

But just 14pc of the land is under protection as special areas of conservation, special protected areas or other official designations.

Mr Noonan said, however, he would explore all options for bringing more land into some form of protection, even if it was not through existing official designations.

“Whatever we do on land, it has to be done in collaboration with landowners, with farmers,” he said.

“We've had meetings with farm organisations and we’ll continue that positive dialogue. It has been well received, the fact that we’ve reached out and are being proactive about it.”

Mr Noonan was speaking ahead of his formal address to the Cop15 global biodiversity summit in Montreal where talks on the proposed framework are under way.

The summit is being held against a backdrop of dire scientific warnings that a million species of animals and plants are facing extinction within decades as habitats degrade and disappear.

In his address, Mr Noonan stressed the urgency of action to protect what remains and begin the process of restoring nature’s health.

Nature is in peril,” he said. “The complex web of life on which we all depend, the product of 3.6 billion years of evolution, is deteriorating before our very eyes, and we do not have another decade.”

He said Ireland was committed to supporting the negotiations for an ambitious global biodiversity framework but was not waiting for an outcome to the talks before taking action.

He highlighted recent measures commenced at home, including almost doubling funding for the National Parks and Wildlife Service, bog rehabilitation programmes, high nature value farming schemes, the Citizens Assembly on Biodiversity Loss and the new National Biodiversity Plan currently being drawn up.

He confirmed he would move to put the plan on a statutory footing next year.

This would make it mandatory for public bodies to submit regular reports on the work they are doing to protect or enhance biodiversity.

“Like many countries, we have a long road yet to travel, but through action, passion and determination across Government and society, we will get there,” he said.

The summit, which is scheduled to finish next Monday, is at a critical juncture with finance for biodiversity protection a sticking point.

On Tuesday night, many poorer countries walked out of talks in frustration at the failure of wealthy nations to agree enhancing funding for the international Global Environment Facility fund.

They later resumed discussions but Mr Noonan said they were correct to take a stand.

“They are absolutely right to stick to their guns in terms of what they are demanding because it’s their natural resources that are being taken to fuel consumption in western countries,” he said.

The Irish Wildlife Trust said Ireland should take the opportunity of the summit to commit to protecting 30pc of land at home.

Campaigns officer, Pádraig Fogarty, said Ireland spoke of supporting ambitious action while opting out of the 30x30 target.

“This is not high ambition in practice,” he said.