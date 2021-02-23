Ireland has pledged to be a voice for women, young people and the least developed countries in global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told the United Nations Security Council it was not only important to listen to those most vulnerable to climate change but to have them centrally involved in decision-making on the issue.

He said Ireland would use its position on the security council to work to promote their participation on the international stage.

“Ireland’s core message today is that the inclusion of climate in security council discussions and actions will strengthen conflict prevention and support peace building efforts,” he said.

“Climate action alone will not deliver peace but without climate action we will have a less sustainable peace in many parts of the world.”

Mr Coveney was addressing a special virtual session of the security council convened by UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson as part of Britain’s month-long presidency of the council.

Mr Johnson told the meeting climate change and global security went hand in hand, a view echoed by UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres who said eight out of the10 countries with the largest international peacekeeping forces on duty were suffering severe consequences of climate change.

“Climate disruption is a crisis amplifier and multiplier,” Mr Guterres said. “Where climate change dries up rivers, reduces harvests, destroys critical infrastructure and displaces communities, it exacerbates the risks of instability and conflict.”

The session opened with a plea from Sir David Attenborough that the council recognise its vital role in tackling the climate crisis, a responsibility he said was even greater than its duty for preventing a recurrence of the second world war.

“If we continue on our current path we will face the collapse of everything that gives us our security: food production, access to fresh water, habitable ambient temperature and ocean food chains,” he said.

“And if the natural world can no longer support the most basic of our needs, then much of the rest of civilisation will quickly break down.

"Please make no mistake, climate change is the biggest threat to security that modern humans have ever faced. I don’t envy you the responsibility that this places on all of you and your governments.”

