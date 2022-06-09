Ireland not ready for EU demands to ‘bring back nature’, minister warns

Demonstrators Marta Garcia (left) and Eadaoin Heussaff taking part in an Extinction Rebellion outside the National Diversity Conference at Dublin Castle, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ireland is only weeks away from being hit with tough new EU demands to “bring back nature” – and we are nowhere near ready for the challenge.

Details of the EU Nature Restoration Law are due to be revealed next month, setting legally binding targets for member states to revive landscapes, restore habitats, replenish species and protect them in perpetuity.

It is expected to have major implications for farming, forestry, fishing, planning and development.

Countries are allowed to give feedback and the law will require final sign-off from the European Commission. However, current indications are that the regulations will be binding within a year.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said that while the details of the commitments set for Ireland were not yet known, the law itself would be “hugely ambitious”.

“These are going to be binding targets on member states. It is going to require a major nature restoration programme over the next decade,” he said.

“We need to be equipped for that. As it stands, we’re not.”

Mr Noonan said he had written to his fellow ministers to alert them to what lay ahead so that an all-of-government response could be formulated.

Read More

“It’s critically important that across government we understand and are aware of the scale of the challenge ahead,” he said.

Mr Noonan was speaking after addressing the opening day of a two-day National Biodiversity Conference at Dublin Castle, where speakers from home and abroad warned time was fast running out to halt the severe decline in Ireland’s natural habitats and wild species.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who has overall responsibility for heritage, national parks and wildlife, said urgent action was needed.

“Nature in Ireland and globally has never been under so much pressure,” he said.

“We’re the first generation to realise the stark truth and the last generation in a position to do anything about it. That’s a really sobering emergency by any definition.”

The Government’s record on biodiversity came in for criticism at the event, held three years after the Dáil declared a climate and biodiversity emergency.

Extinction Rebellion staged a colourful protest outside, demanding the passing of a Biodiversity Act to give action plans real teeth.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore criticised an announcement that only six new biodiversity officer posts would be created this year.

The announcement came after Ms Whitmore highlighted in the Irish Independent on Monday that only

five biodiversity officers were in place nationwide despite a government commitment that local authorities would have as many as they needed.

“We need to see a far more substantial response,” she said.

“Fingal County Council, one of the five local authorities that have appointed a biodiversity officer, have stated in their biodiversity action plan that they need six for their own council alone.”

Mr Noonan said the slow roll-out of posts was down to a need to have the roles better defined and the right people found to fill them.

He said State bodies were having to recruit overseas, such was the shortage of people with biodiversity and ecology training. Irish third-level institutions needed to create more courses and training opportunities in these fields, he added.

He said he also wanted to see nature studies embedded in school curricula from pre-school to second-level.

Mr Noonan said he was seeing a turn-around in attitudes toward biodiversity, with more demands from the public for action and a stronger approach to enforcement.

While finalising staff and structures for his planned new Wildlife Crime Unit was still a work in progress, he said a new co-operation agreement between gardaí and rangers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service was already having an impact.

Twenty prosecutions under the Wildlife Acts had been taken to court so far this year and 40 were pending, Mr Noonan said.

In the previous eight years, the total number averaged just over 20 for a full year.

The conference continues today with a keynote address by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and further presentations from scientists, academics, conservationists and state agency representatives.