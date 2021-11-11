Ireland joins alliance working to end global oil and gas production

IRELAND has become a founding member of a new alliance aimed at ending worldwide production of oil and gas.

But unlike other members, the Government will not look to buy back existing exploration licences held by fossil fuel companies.

“It would cost many hundreds of millions and I don’t think the Irish taxpayer would look too kindly on that,” Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan said.

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) is co-chaired by Denmark, the EU’s largest oil producer which last year banned the issuing new oil licences and has vowed to phase out existing production by 2050, and Costa Rica which has told global oil companies they can’t tap the country’s rich reserves.

The other members are France, Greenland, Sweden, Wales, New Zealand, Italy, California and Quebec.

Collectively, they aim to push for a global end date for oil and gas exploration and extraction.

Meanwhile, they plan to lobby other countries to stop issuing new licences and develop just transition supports for worker and communities reliant on the industries.

Minister Ryan represented Ireland at the formal launch of the alliance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Ireland has already banned the issuing of new oil and gas exploration licences. The only extraction licence still in production is for the Corrib gas field which is due to run out in the next decade.

Several other exploration licences are live but Minister Ryan ruled out buying them back as Quebec has done because of the expense involved.

He stressed that the chances of the existing licences resulting in any oil or gas discoveries was very slim.

Costa Rica’s environment minister Andrea Meza acknowledged that none of the BOGA countries were large oil or gas producers but she said the initiative needed “early movers” and she was confident other countries would join.

Friends of the Earth Ireland said the establishment of the alliance and Ireland’s participation was hugely positive.

But head of policy, Jerry MacEvilly, said Ireland should go further and ensure none of the existing licences progressed to development.

He also said the current moratorium on the importation of fracked gas should be made permanent.

“The fossil fuel era must be brought to an end and this means leaving fossil fuels in the ground,” he said.

“This new alliance is an opportunity for Ireland to show leadership and end the reckless expansion of oil and gas at home and abroad."

BOGA was launched as negotiations continued at the climate summit which must try to reach a deal by Friday evening.

Mr Ryan said the issue of finance from rich countries for vulnerable countries remained a key sticking point.

Another contentious issue is the proposal that a commitment to phase out fossil fuels completely be included in the text.

Large oil, gas and coal producers remain wedded to the belief that they can continue producing while offsetting emissions through technologies and natural solutions.

There is speculation the reference may be taken out in exchange for stronger commitments on finance but Mr Ryan said he would not be in favour of that.

“I think it’s vital that we keep that line in,” he said.