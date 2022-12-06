‘Ireland is going in the wrong direction’ – country is producing more rubbish than ever as recycling rates stagnate

Ireland is being urged to do more when it comes to recycling. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Households and businesses are creating more rubbish than ever while failing to improve recycling rates.

New figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show municipal waste – the day-to-day rubbish and recyclables disposed of in wheelie bins and bin bags – has grown to 3.2 million tonnes a year.

Total waste, which includes that from construction, industry and packaging, is now at 16.2 million tonnes or just over three tonnes for every person in the country.

The EPA says the trends are “worrying” and warns that Ireland will struggle to meet EU recycling rates set down for 2025.

It also says the country is much too dependent on exporting the waste problem abroad.

Exporting was used to get rid of 39pc of municipal waste, 50pc of packaging waste, 55pc of hazardous waste, 27pc of biodegradable waste and almost all electrical and electronic equipment waste.

Sharon Finegan, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Sustainability, said Ireland was supposed to be adopting “circular economy” principles, creating less waste and promoting reuse of materials.

“These trends show Ireland is going in the wrong direction,” she said.

“Our rising levels of waste are unsustainable and immediate steps must be taken to address them.

“Systemic change is needed across all economic sectors to shift the focus to designing

out and reducing waste, and promoting reuse and recycling.”

Of the 3.2m tonnes of municipal waste, 42pc was incinerated, 41pc was recycled and 16pc went to landfill while a small amount was composted.

Much of the recycling took place abroad, however.

The recycling rate has not improved since 2016 but it must reach 55pc within the next three years to hit EU targets.

Recycling of plastic packaging has an even bigger gap to bridge as it stands at just 29pc compared to the 50pc it is meant to achieve by 2025.

An incredible 71pc of plastic packaging was incinerated.

Construction waste decreased but that was linked to the slowdown hangover from Covid. The resurgence of activity is expected to drive waste volumes up again.

“Ireland’s waste generation continues to increase in line with economic growth, indicating

that we have not succeeded in moving from the linear economic model of ‘take, make, use,

and waste’,” the EPA said.

It added that a recent OECD study found that Ireland had a circular material use rate of 1.8pc compared to an EU average of 12.8pc.

Waste creates huge environmental problems but it is also a driver of climate change as many disposed of materials are made from fossil fuels or forests, and huge amounts of energy go into their production, transport and disposal.

Landfills also emit methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas.