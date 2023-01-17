Ireland had highest EU greenhouse gas emissions per capita in Q2 last year – new report

Ireland had the highest emissions of greenhouse gases per head in all of the EU in the second quarter of last year, according to a new Eurostat report.

Ireland’s emissions still continue to rise despite government commitments for many years to lower the country’s carbon footprint. The data is reported up to Q2 of 2022 and shows Ireland’s emissions grew once again, making it the biggest emitter per capita in the EU.

Ireland’s businesses, families and governmental structures emitted 3.98 tonnes of carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and other fluorinated gases for every person in Ireland in the second quarter of 2022 - more than any other EU nation.

This was in comparison to France’s figure of 1.5t tonnes, Spain’s 1.63, Sweden’s 1.19 and Germany’s 2.37.

The average across the EU was 2.02, meaning Ireland’s emission levels are effectively double the average across the continent. Only Denmark’s 3.79 tonnes came close to Ireland’s emissions figures.

Ireland’s emissions rose from 3.78 tonnes to 3.98 tonnes from Q1 to Q2 last year. It also marked the sixth straight rise in emissions from quarter to quarter since a low of 2.72 tonnes per person in the second quarter of 2020.

Ireland’s emissions have risen by roughly 47pc in two years since the middle of 2020 and were at their highest levels in three years when last recorded.

This is in spite of the Government’s pledge to cut emissions by 4.8pc per year between 2021 and 2025 as part of a larger target of reducing emissions by 51pc by 2030.

The EPA forecast that Ireland will be nowhere near the target reduction of 51pc by 2030.

“The latest projections indicate that the sectoral and overall targets set out in the Climate Action Plan will not be met with the measures currently modelled. An emissions reduction of 28pc in 2030 vs 2018 is projected,” the EPA said in its report on 2021 greenhouse gas findings, which factors in additional measures being taken before 2030.

If additional measures are not taken before 2030, it predicts just an 11pc reduction by then.

Eurostat figures show a sharp decline in Ireland’s emissions in line with the Covid-19 pandemic, but they now show a steady increase since their lowest point in the middle of 2020.