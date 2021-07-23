IRELAND can hold its head up again, Minister Eamon Ryan has said as new climate laws come into effect.

President Michael D Higgins signed the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill into law today, legally binding the current and future governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

The landmark law also creates a duty to reach ‘carbon neutrality’, with any remaining emissions offset by removals by natural or technical means, by 2050.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said there was now “no going back”.

“It’s a very significant day for Irish climate policy,” he said.

“We will have to change everything but it will be changing it for the better.

“We don’t have a lot of time now. We can see the impact of climate change right across the world and lives being lost.

“Really radical measures are needed to stop that and the bill will help.

“We can hold our heads up again. We have a lot of work to do - no-one should be complacent - but we have good systems in place to take the next step.”

Among the next steps is finalising new regulations for carbon accounting – the method by which emissions and removals will be measured.

‘Carbon budgets’ will also be drawn up to set out how much emissions each sector of society and the economy, such as transport, agriculture and energy production, are allowed over the next ten years.

How sectors will cut emissions to keep within budget will be guided by a revised national Climate Action Plan, due for publication in September.

The Government wants to go to the crunch UN climate conference, COP26, in November with much of this detail tied down.

“It is a tight timeline but we always knew that so a lot of work has been done in advance to get us ready for this moment. Far from sitting back, it’s now time to accelerate,” Mr Ryan said.

The passing of the act, which was key to the Green Party entering government, was not without controversy.

Mr Ryan initially refused to accept any of more than 200 amendments tabled by Opposition parties, many of them reflecting concerns of environmental science and legal experts who had reservations that the bill was not strong enough and its wording lacking the water tightness to prevent roll-back by future governments.

He eventually accepted a few, but drew criticism for last minute inclusion of several that were argued to favour the agribusiness lobby.

Campaigners said the move, which strengthened ministers’ powers to regulate on carbon accounting, meant decisions could be made on politics rather than science.

Mr Ryan defended the amendments, stressing the regulations would follow EU and UN accounting rules.

The bill was also criticised by youth climate campaigners who said it was not radical enough to be effective.

“I’d tell them to keep the pressure up and don’t stop demanding more. They’re right to be radical, they’re right to raise the alarm,” Mr Ryan said.

“They need to keep that up because that will help in terms of getting the leverage for the sort of change we need to make.”