Ireland backs EU protection for wild wolves despite concerns that their reintroduction is a problem for farmers

The grey wolf has been enjoying something of a comeback on mainland Europe in recent years. Photo: Getty Images

Ireland is among a number of EU governments giving strong backing to continued wildlife protections for wolves and other predatory animals in Europe, officials have confirmed.

The move follows growing pressure from farmers’ representatives and other campaigners to scale-back the special status given to predatory animals, including wolves, amid complaints that their reintroduction is playing havoc with regular farming.

The issue was given prominence last autumn when EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s favourite show horse, Dolly, was killed by a wolf in Germany.

In November, the European Parliament endorsed a motion urging the policy-guiding Commission to review and reduce absolute conservation protections accorded to wolves which are being re-introduced to many parts of the EU after centuries of extinction.

Irish officials confirmed at the weekend that Dublin has endorsed a fightback move by 12 out of the total 27 EU member states to maintain protection for wolves under the habitats directive, which gives special status to endangered species and bans the capture or killing of grey wolves.

The other wolf-protecting governments include Slovakia, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.

Ireland’s support came through the Department of the Environment. Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, who is the minister in charge, has in the recent past voiced general support for the principle of re-introducing wolves to this country after an absence of almost two-and-a-half centuries, with the last wild Irish wolf recorded as being killed in 1786.

Up to now the grey wolf has been enjoying something of a comeback on mainland Europe, thanks in part to a 30-year-old EU law and reintroduction programmes in many countries.

Dutch wildlife charity Rewilding Europe published a study last year which showed numbers had grown from 1,800 in the 1960s to an estimated 18,000 currently.

The EU Commission estimates that there are around 14,000 wolves within the 27-nation member states.

Germany has around 2,000 wolves, mainly based in 158 packs, but there are an estimated 40 lone wolves.