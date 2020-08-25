Invader fish thought to be eradicated is back in Irish river again

FISHERIES officers are tackling an uninvited guest that risks playing havoc with native fish species in the country’s rivers.

The chub is an invasive species thought to have been eradicated in 2010 after mysteriously appearing in the River Inny in Co Longford four years earlier.

But now Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) have found it once again in the river and are warning it could do enormous damage if it expands beyond the Inny and spreads throughout the Shannon.

Read More

The fish is unremarkable to look at and rarely grows more than 45cm long but it can live for 20 years or more and is voraciously hungry.

It competes with other species for food and can carry diseases and parasites which could wipe out local fish populations.

Chub are not considered great to eat but are popular among fishing enthusiasts in Europe and Britain for putting up a good fight.

It is believed the original group were deliberately introduced here for sport but IFI don’t know yet whether the latest finds survived the eradication programme or whether they have been deliberately reintroduced.

Dr Cathal Gallagher, IFI head of research, said river ecosystems and the recreation they offered were at risk.

“Non-native fish species threaten these ecosystems and the game and coarse fisheries that they support, potentially in unforeseen ways, and are a cause for concern,” he said.

The last time the chub was found here, fisheries officers had the difficult and time consuming task of locating and removing individual specimens before they could spawn.

Dr Gallagher asked for the public’s help in protecting the rivers.

“We would appeal to anglers to protect our fisheries by not moving fish between watercourses for any reason and submit any sightings directly to IFI or through the IFI hotline on 1850 34 74 24,” he said.

Online Editors