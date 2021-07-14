Intensive agriculture blamed for high nitrogen levels in south eastern rivers  

Over a third of sites have shown an increase in nitrates between 2013-2020 while only 3pc have a decreasing trend.

The EPA's Water Quality 2020 report found that nutrient levels, predominately from agriculture and waste water, are too high in many of our waters, and is some areas trends are going in the wrong direction. Photo: Roger Jones

Intensive agriculture is being blamed for high nitrate levels in rivers in the south and south east, according to a new report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Just over half the country’s rivers and lakes are in good or high biological quality, the report states, with agriculture and waste water the main sources of nutrients in water.

The 2018-2020 data for nitrate in rivers show that 47pc of river sites have “unsatisfactory” nitrate concentrations, with the highest concentrations in rivers in the south and southeast where there is more intensive farming coupled with freely draining soils. Recent analysis by the EPA shows that up to 85pc of nitrogen in rivers in some catchments in the south and southeast comes from agriculture.

The EPA is calling for urgent action to reduce nitrogen levels in waterways, as its Water Quality 2020 report found that nutrient levels, predominately from agriculture and waste water, are too high in many of our waters, and is some areas trends are going in the wrong direction.

"Reducing the nitrate levels in our waters must be a priority and the Nitrates Action Programme must deliver reductions in nitrogen losses to water,” the report states.

“The most significant pressure causing a decline in water quality is increased concentrations of nutrients such as phosphorus entering waterways.

"Loss of phosphorus to water is a particular problem in agricultural areas with poor draining soil, while the predominance of free draining soils in the south and south east of the country increases the sensitivity of our estuaries to nitrogen pollution.”It says 13 catchments have elevated nitrogen concentrations and are of concern. These including the Maigue/Deel, Bandon, Lee, Blackwater, Suir, Nore, Ballow, Slaney, Tolka/Liffey and the Boyne.

Expand Close Over a third of sites have shown an increase in nitrates between 2013-2020 while only 3pc have a decreasing trend. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Over a third of sites have shown an increase in nitrates between 2013-2020 while only 3pc have a decreasing trend.

Over a third of sites have shown an increase in nitrates between 2013-2020 while only 3pc have a decreasing trend.

Phosphate levels are unsatisfactory in 29pc of sites, with run off from agriculture on poorly draining soils a key factor.

EPA Director of Evidence and Assessment, Dr Eimear Cotter said rivers such as the Bandon, Lee, Blackwater, Suir, Nore, Barrow and Slaney have nitrogen levels that are too high with significant implications for the marine environments they flow into.

"We urgently need to address nitrogen pollution so that we can protect and restore the water quality in these areas. If we do not substantially reduce nitrogen inputs to our rivers, and ultimately our marine environment, we are in danger of further deteriorations in water quality and losing our excellent coastal water quality.”