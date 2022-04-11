If jangling pockets are what you’re after, retrofitting might require a longer view

Saving money is usually the selling point when pushing energy efficiency measures but when it comes to retrofitting, we have to widen the definition of savings. The reality is that an extensive home retrofit will not provide a quick financial return.

That does not mean the hordes who have been contacting the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) about the new grants are not on to a good thing.

Enquiries have increased three and a half times since details of the National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme were announced and the interest is a positive sign of growing consumer awareness.

The SEAI had to hold off on releasing details of its first two approved ‘One Stop Shop’ retrofit providers for fear they would be overwhelmed with queries.

Another two will be approved this week and details of all four will go online then to spread the load, with 15 or 16 more due to join them in the coming months.

But if jangling pockets are your main incentive for checking out the website, you should be prepared to take a longer-term and broader view on your investment.

Even with the recent massive rises in gas and electricity bills, the outlay to cut energy use through high-level insulation, heat pumps and solar panels is substantial and payback takes time.

But there are some key points worth considering.

The scheme, which covers 50pc of the cost of a deep retrofit, is one of the most generous anywhere.

Of course generosity means little if you still can’t meet the grants half-way, but if you are in a position to make the investment and are holding out for something better, you could be waiting quite a while.

There will also be low-interest loans later this year to cover the householder’s half.

They are government-backed which means lenders do not have to add a premium to cover potential defaults so interest rates should be no more than 3-3.5pc, with long repayment periods allowed.

The hope is that the reduction in energy bills would match the monthly loan repayments.

If you’re cautious, cash-strapped or both, dipping your toe into retrofitting by limiting the work to insulating your attic and cavity walls may be a good option.

The claim is that it can cut energy use by 25pc which is roughly the percentage by which energy charges have increased.

The average cost is around €2,500 and there is now an 80pc grant, leaving €500 to find yourself.

Why not go the whole hog and provide 100pc funding for the sake of €500?

The SEAI told an Oireachtas committee last week this had been considered but consumer behaviour modelling showed it would not make more people insulate.

Inconvenience, lack of interest and the absence of incentive in relation to rented homes all conspire against getting property owners to get on board with the scheme.

There is also a risk of driving inflation, the SEAI warned, in what was a constrained but telling commentary on the construction industry.

Another point to consider is that the microgeneration support scheme is scheduled to be up and running properly by June.

That allows anyone with solar panels who is feeding surplus electricity back into the national grid to get paid for that power through a rebate on their bills.

The payment system is clunkily called the ‘clean export guarantee’ and homes that already have solar panels should be signing up for it as they can already start building up credit that will convert into rebates from June.

It is up to individual electricity companies to offer a rate on the power ‘exported’ back to the grid from their customers but the hope is that competition for customers will make the offers attractive.

No one is going to get rich on the scheme but the idea is that it will help cover the cost of the investment.

The same approach applies to electric vehicles. The initial outlay is higher than for a similar-sized car with a petrol or diesel engine, but the combination of purchase grants, home-charger grants, tax breaks and much lower running costs provide the payback over time.

Much of the political shouting around retrofitting and transition to EVs focuses on cost and the exclusion of low-income, over-stretched households who cannot afford to make better choices, and they deserve attention.

But there is a risk of shutting down the conversation and excluding those who could make changes but are deterred by the constant refrain that it is not value for money.

These are not money-making investments – they are energy-reducing, carbon-eliminating, emission-cutting, climate action essentials.

It will be nice if they save money, but the real aim here is saving our skins.