Teenage activist Greta Thunberg has declined an environmental award, saying that "the climate movement does not need any more prizes".

'I don't need awards, I want to see action' - Greta turns down prize

The 16-year-old has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming.

But despite Ms Thunberg's growing influence, the young Swede has declined to add to her collection of awards.

Two fellow climate activists spoke on her behalf at an award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, for the regional inter-parliamentary Nordic Council's prizes.

Sofia and Isabella Axelsson quoted Ms Thunberg as saying that "what we need is for our rulers and politicians to listen to the research".

The Nordic Council hands out annual prizes for literature, film, music and the environment, each worth 350,000 Danish kroner (€47,000).

It was not the first prize that the climate activist has won, or been nominated for.

Three Norwegian politicians nominated her for the Nobel Peace Prize this year and she was recently awarded the 2019 Right Livelihood Award - known as the Alternative Nobel.

Seeing red: Extinction Rebellion climate activist Leontien Friel Darrell. Photo: Mark Condren Extinction rebellion climate activist Aoife Duffy who joined a protest outside the Clayton Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Last year she declined the Children's Climate Prize, which is awarded by a Swedish electricity company, because many finalists had to fly to Stockholm for the ceremony.

Irish students who have followed her lead will stage the next in a series of countrywide school strikes to correspond with a global day of action on November 29.

Meanwhile, Extinction Rebellion staged a demonstration for a second day outside a hotel where oil and gas companies were taking part in the annual Atlantic Ireland conference and exhibition.

The group of about 20 activists spilled fake blood outside the Clayton Hotel on Dublin's Burlington Road to protest the continued use of fossil fuels in Ireland.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the United Nations last month that Ireland would move to ban fossil fuel exploration, the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has confirmed that the prohibition will apply only to future oil exploration applications, not gas, and that it does not apply to oil authorisations granted before Mr Varadkar's announcement on September 23 or to applications submitted before that date.

The department had 55 live authorisations at that date and one live application.

