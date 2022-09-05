Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly says the weather models show the remnants of Hurricane Danielle hitting the south of Ireland by Friday

Hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season that is currently churning up over the Mid-Atlantic, is heading in our direction.

Meteorologists expect the hurricane to weaken and dissipate as it approaches Ireland later this week but it is likely to keep conditions unsettled here into the weekend, according to weather forecasters.

The centre of the tropical cyclone is currently in the middle of the Atlantic north west of the Azores, however, the National National Hurricane Centre in Miami has predicted that it is heading in our direction.

Weather expert Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather tweeted that while Danielle is expected to weaken as it moves northward, it is still worth keeping an eye on it to see if the situation changes.

"The latest details on hurricane #Danielle show it turning northeast and then possibly east towards Thursday as it weakens. That would keep it south of Ireland. Nothing to worry about but keeping an eye."

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said a low pressure system settled off the Atlantic will keep conditions unsettled for the remainder of the week, with rain and showers but some sunny spells.

Showers or longer periods of rain will spread across Ireland tomorrow with some heavy rain expected in the south and southeast, although it will remain mild with highs of between 16C to 20C.

Showers will continue into Wednesday with some heavy and thundery bursts in between sunny spells.

Thursday will see some spells of warm sunshine along with scattered showers that could also be heavy and thundery, with daytime highs of between 17C to 20C.

Conditions will improve slightly on Friday with sunny spells and a few showers with temperatures between 18C and 21C.

While current conditions indicate the weekend will be mostly dry, “ there is some uncertainty however with a chance that it could turn wet again on Sunday,” according to Met Éireann.