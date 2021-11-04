How you work, eat and travel – five ways the Climate Action Plan will change your life

THE new Climate Action Plan to guide climate action up to 2030 will be published this afternoon. Here are five ways it could change your life.

Transport is very clearly in Minister Eamon Ryan’s headlights. He wants to get people out of their cars and onto their bikes, feet or public transport.

He will still be aiming to get one million cars replaced by electric vehicles by 2030, and he will be pressing ahead with more dedicated walking and cycling infrastructure, and bus and rail improvements.

Expect too some discouragements to driving through higher tolls and parking charges, parking restrictions, and low-emission zones. The commitment to annual increases in the carbon tax will remain.

Staying put

If you are a homeowner, you’re going to be bombarded with messages urging you to consider retrofitting with extensive insulation, more efficient gas boilers, preferably an electric heat pump, and also solar panels.

There will be improved grants but there will still be a significant cost involved, so the emphasis will be placed on making every other part of the process simpler through one-stop shop advice and installation services, opportunities to join neighbourhood installation programmes for cheaper bulk-buy prices, and low-cost loans.

If you’re building your own home, you will soon hit a ban on installing new oil- or gas-heating systems.

If you’re renting or a landlord, expect some moves towards energy-efficient heating systems being added to the checklist of features a rental property is meant to have to pass inspection – but acknowledging the reality that few inspections are carried out.

Carbon tax increases will hit home here too.

Earning a living

The work-from-home and hybrid-working arrangements foisted upon us will continue to be encouraged for reasons of climate.

With the push on retrofitting, training and apprenticeships in energy-efficient buildings, heating and lighting, and smart metering technology will increase.

Job opportunities for EV and hydrogen vehicle mechanics and technicians will increase.

The drive for a rapid escalation in renewables, and the associated expansion and upgrading of the national electricity grid, will also create more openings for those skilled in wind, solar and electricity in general.

Workplaces, particularly in the public sector, will be held up as models to follow for energy-efficient technologies and utilities.

Those working in fossil fuel-related industries such as coal merchants, filling stations, diesel and petrol mechanics, gas extraction and peat will need to begin thinking of a future where their skills are not so in-demand.

Powering the country

Many more onshore wind farms are on the way, along with solar farms which will be a new sight in our countryside.

Offshore, coastal views will include distance specks of huge offshore turbines almost continually from the southeast, all around the east coast and up to the northeast.

Microgeneration schemes will allow property owners sell excess power from solar panels on the roofs of homes, business, schools and community buildings to the national grid.

Battery storage facilities to store excess power from large wind and solar installations will also become more common sights.

Farming and land use

For farmers, new biodiversity schemes to encourage much greater tree-planting, rewetting of grasslands cultivated on former bogs, and other nature restoration projects will be rolled out.

A push to resolve the backlogs in commercial forestry applications will be evident, along with incentives to replace clear-fell forestry methods with a continuous cover approach.

Organic farming and organic products will become more mainstream.