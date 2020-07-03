Hosepipe ban could be lifted as heavy rain boosts water supplies

THE hosepipe ban could be lifted within days after recent heavy rainfall eased pressure on water supplies.

Irish Water is to review the ban early next week and may lift it in full or at least in parts of the country, although it warned that the recovery of water levels was “fragile”.

All non-essential use of water has been banned under a water conservation order since early June after months of almost zero rainfall, and the order was to run until July 21.

Dramatically changed weather over the last fortnight means the ban could now be cut short.

June saw rainfall levels soar well above norms - with sunshine levels well below average for the early summer at between 72pc and 79pc of usual values.

Finner in Donegal witnessed the highest amount of rainfall last month at 170.3mm - some 236pc of the monthly rainfall value.

The lowest monthly rainfall total was at Oak Park in Carlow which registered 40.5mm, 67pc of its normal level.

Newport in Mayo recorded the highest single day of rainfall with 53.6mm which fell on May 28.

Despite the turnaround in weather, water levels remain very low in some rivers and lakes that are the sources of public water supplies, with 22 still classified as being in drought and 63 at risk of drought.

A meeting is scheduled between Irish Water, Met Eireann, the Office of Public Works , the Environmental Protection Agency and other bodies to discuss the next move.

Irish Water managing director, Niall Gleeson, said the situation was “evolving”.

“While some areas of the country have had significant rainfall, it has not been equally distributed in all of the areas that are most in need,” he said.

“It is encouraging to see the improvement in so many of the water sources, but this recovery is fragile.

“That’s why input from Met Eireann on the forecast and the OPW and EPA who monitor the levels of lakes and rivers is so important.”

Mr Gleeson praised the response of the public and businesses to the hosepipe ban and the appeals for water conservation, but he said the message was still relevant.

“It is still essential that members of the public continue to conserve water and form good household habits at this time. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.”

Long-suffering householders and 'stay-cationers' are set for yet more rain over the next few days before the weather improves slightly from Wednesday.

Met Éireann's Joanna Donnelly said conditions will remain unsettled into next week.

"Saturday will be another mostly cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, longer drier spells will occur too, with the best of these during the afternoon, especially across the midlands and east with the highest temperatures of 15C to 20 C," she said.

"However, a deterioration in the weather will occur during the evening as wet and windy weather arrives in the west and northwest."

"Sunday will see outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest, with the south and southeast faring better with perhaps some sunny spells developing."

"Temperatures will be on the low side in the west and northwest at around 13C and up to 17C in the southeast."

"On Monday there will be showers in the northwest but elsewhere will become drier with some sunshine breaking through later."

"Temperatures will recover to near normal for the time of year with light to moderate west to northwest winds. Tuesday currently looks dry and sunny with light westerly winds and temperatures around normal for the time of year."

Online Editors