Homes burning more coal, wood and turf during lockdown blamed for air quality breaches at half of monitoring stations

AIR pollution levels from open fires and other home-heating systems breached safe levels at more than half the country’s monitoring stations during Covid restrictions.

Latest air quality reports from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show that fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is mainly tiny particles of soot, smoke, dust and oil and gas residues, increased by 1.4pc nationally in 2020 compared to 2019.

The figures come amid backlash over environment minister Eamon Ryan’s attempts to tighten restrictions on the sale of smoky fuels, including turf.

While the overall level was within World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, the EPA says there are significant localised air quality issues.

“Particulate matter levels recorded at ambient monitoring stations in Ireland continue to be a concern in villages, towns and cities,” it says.

“Monitored levels of particulate matter were above the WHO air quality guidelines at 38 of 67 monitoring stations in 2020.”

PM2.5 is the pollutant blamed for most air quality related health problems as the tiny particles in the air are easily breathed in and linger in the lungs.

They can cause a cause a range of respiratory illness and exacerbate existing conditions and are the primary cause of around 1,300 premature deaths in Ireland each year.

With transport greatly reduced due to Covid and commercial activities also curtailed, the finger of blame for the rise in PM2.5 points firmly at residential heating.

The vast majority of Irish homes are still heated by fossil fuels – mainly oil and gas but also coal, peat and wood.

The EPA says the rise in PM2.5 was due to people spending more time at home due to Covid-19 restrictions but even without Covid, levels in many areas are above what they should be.

“Localised exceedances of air quality standards continue to have a negative impact on air quality and health,” it says.

“To address air quality issues in towns and villages, a continued transition away from solid fuels for residential heating is required.”

The annual air quality report focuses mainly on five key pollutants where maximum levels are regulated by the EU and targets for reduction have been set down for 2030.

Ammonia emissions, 99.4pc of which come from farming, are also damaging to health, and they cause acid rain and affect water quality.

The report shows Ireland has failed to comply with reduction targets for eight of the last nine years.

Ireland is in compliance with levels and reductions for nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide, although the slump in traffic assisted the good performance on nitrogen oxide.

The EPA is also concerned about any nitrogen emissions settling in soil and water, adding to the already serious issues of nitrogen pollution there.

PM2.5 levels are also compliant on a national basis but with the localised problems already outlined.

Emissions of non-methane volatile organic compounds – byproducts of the food and beverage industry, manures, fertiliser and solvents – are compliant in terms of maximum levels but are not decreasing fast enough.

Releases from the growing spirit production industry have also increased 65pc in a decade and the EPA says this must be addressed.