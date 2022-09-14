Higher emission cuts may be needed as new data shows land not locking away carbon

BUSINESSES, households and farmers may be told they must reduce greenhouse gas emissions even more than previously thought.

New scientific data is being compiled for the Government which it is feared will show that emissions from destroyed peatlands, felled forests and disturbed agricultural soils are greater than allowed for.

If that is the case, more emission cuts will be required in other sectors.

The issue was raised at the Environment and Climate Change Committee where TDs and Senators told Environment Minister Eamon Ryan they were concerned about how the sectoral emissions ceilings set just last July were worked out.

“If, as it seems, the starting point of land use is far more challenging than we thought, will this wash back in having to revise the targets in other sectors?” Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton asked at the session on Tuesday.

“Is there a risk that difficulties in the land use sector would require higher targets in other areas?”

The Minister replied that “in terms of further adjustments, every sector potentially could play a part in that”.

Mr Ryan said a land use study currently underway would be complete within 18 months and would give a clearer picture of the condition of the country’s landscapes.

The report will show what kind of lands are acting as carbon sinks, capturing and locking away emissions, and which are adding to total national emissions.

In the longer term it will help guide policies to help transform the latter into the former.

In the meantime, however, the Government faces difficulties in squaring the situation with the carbon budgets and sectoral emissions ceilings (SECs) it set just months ago.

Under those agreements, every sector of society and the economy was allocated a limited tonnage of emissions it can produce up to 2030.

Those tonnages combined must not exceed the national carbon budget.

But unidentified savings or ‘unallocated emissions’ were included in the calculations on the assumption that new technologies, rapid rewetting of bogs, increased afforestation or other measures would emerge to cancel out emissions from other sectors.

The Climate Change Advisory Council, independent advisors to the Government, presented new scientific data earlier this year, however, which showed flaws in the rationale of relying on land to capture emissions.

Mr Ryan defended his decision to press ahead with the SECs in their current form, saying the information had come late in the day in terms of preparing the budgets and ceilings and needed more detailed analysis which the land use study would provide.

Independent Senator Alice Mary Higgins pointed out that four climate science and law experts, including some involved in the landmark Climate Case victory in the Supreme Court, had questioned the legality of the SECs.

Mr Ryan said he would be replying this week to the four, who wrote to him early last month, to say he believed there was sufficient flexibility under the Climate Act to allow him proceed in this way.

He confirmed to Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore that the Government’s legal advisor, the attorney general, had been consulted on the matter.

It came as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the impacts of climate change are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction", as he released a multi-agency scientific report reviewing the latest research on the subject.

The report, led by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), warned that the world is "going in the wrong direction" on climate change.

With greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to rise in the atmosphere and world leaders failing to adopt strategies to hold global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, the earth is inching closer to dangerous climate tipping points, the United in Science report says.

Already, extreme weather events are more frequent and more intense.

"Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan...There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters," Guterres said in a video message.

Despite a dip in emissions during coronavirus lockdowns, planet-warming emissions have since soared beyond pre-pandemic levels. Preliminary data reveal that global carbon dioxide emissions in the first half of this year were 1.2% higher than during the same period in 2019, the report finds.

The past seven years were the warmest on record.

The global average temperature has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. And scientists expect the annual average could be anywhere between 1.1C and 1.7C warmer up to 2026 - meaning there's a chance we could pass the 1.5C warming threshold in the next five years.

By the end of the century, without aggressive climate action, global warming is estimated to reach 2.8C.

But even at the current level of warming we could pass several climate tipping points.

The ocean current that moves heat from the tropics into the northern hemisphere, for example, is now at its slowest in 1,000 years - jeopardizing historic weather patterns, says the report, which includes contributions from the U.N. Environment Programme and U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Nearly half the world's population is considered highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change -- floods, heat, drought, wildfires, and storms.

By the 2050s, over 1.6 billion city-dwellers will regularly swelter through three-month average temperatures of at least 35C (95F).

To help communities cope, the WMO has promised to put every person on earth under the protection of an early warning system within the next five years.