High-emitting Irish houses and buildings now need a low-cost, low-carbon makeover

We spend on average 90pc of our time inside, so buildings are constantly using energy to keep us warm, fed, clean, educated, entertained and functional as workers.

Carbon emissions prove it. In an average year in recent times, buildings have been responsible for at least 15pc of Ireland’s emissions.

The Government will soon finalise carbon budgets that will set limits on the greenhouse gas – carbon for short – that the country can emit from 2021to 2025 and 2026 to 2030.

Within those budgets, there will be sectoral emissions ceilings – limits on the carbon various sectors can emit.

Day three of our series looks at the impact on buildings.

The target

Homes, commercial premises and public buildings emitted about nine million tonnes or megatonnes (mt) of carbon in 2018, the year used to benchmark reductions. By 2030, that must fall to 4mt to 5mt, a reduction of 44pc to 56pc.

Current situation

There are more than 1.7 million homes, 136,000 commercial buildings, 24,000 public buildings and 4,200 industrial facilities in the country.

Only 50,000 have electric heat pumps that provide very low carbon heating or no-carbon where the electricity is renewable.

That leaves more than 1.8 million relying mainly on fossil fuels – oil, gas and solid fuels. Very few have solar panels, although the number is beginning to rise.

Energy performance is generally poor – 80pc of buildings have a BER (building energy rating) rate of C or worse. Half of the housing stock has a BER of D1 or worse and only 10pc is B2 or better.

Barriers to change

The sheer number of buildings that need upgrading to improve their energy performance is daunting. Generally, any home built before 2006 is not energy efficient and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) standards only came into effect in 2019.

There are still buildings being put up with oil and gas boilers as they are not completely prohibited.

Around 18pc of homes and buildings are classified as of traditional build, which makes standard retrofitting and energy upgrades particularly difficult and expensive.

Even for more modern buildings, upgrades are expensive, at €30,000 to €50,000 for a standard three-bed 1990s-built semi-detached home.

Main measures

The National Retrofit Scheme announced yesterday is the flagship initiative. It aims to retrofit 500,000 homes and install 400,000 heat pumps by 2030 via grants, low-cost loans and other supports.

A National Heat Study will follow shortly that will help shape the interventions and supports that will be needed for a full phase-out of fossil fuels in buildings by 2050.

A district heating policy is to be devised that would identify and capture sources of heat currently going to waste and redistribute it to homes.

Strict new energy efficiency rules will apply to new public buildings and upgrades. A new energy efficiency obligation scheme on energy suppliers will require them to help large energy customers achieve efficiencies.

Contentious issues

Most arguments come back to the cost burden on homeowners, especially those on low incomes. Anything mandatory is poorly received, such as suggestions retrofitting be compulsory for rental properties or that chimneys be banned in new homes, even though most built now do not have them.