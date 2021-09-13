Here’s what’s on for Dublin Climate Action week

With Dublin Climate Action week kicking-off today, Independent.ie has been looking at five top things to do for the environmental festival.

Organisers say this year’s programme has a great range of events on offer under the themes of citizen engagement, energy and buildings, transport, flood resilience, nature-based solutions, and resource management.

The events will take place both online and in-person and have been organised in-line with public health guidance.

Bike Yoga webinar

A free bike yoga webinar takes place at 6pm this evening. The class will show cyclists how to warm up and activate core muscles ahead of going out for a cycle.

Women 4 Climate – panel discussions

This series of online panel discussion brings together the women leading on climate action in Dublin City. The talks will teach attendees about the day to day of climate action and the challenges in transforming the city to a low carbon climate resilient future.

The first panel, at 3pm on Wednedsay, will see the Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland in conversation with City architect Ali Grehan, law agent Yvonne Kelly, Head of Economic Development Mary MacSweeney and Senior Engineer Patricia Reidy.

Dancing With Eco Farmers – live performance

This street performance invites the public to dance and listen to the stories of a farmer or a brewer and how climate change is shaping their livelihoods.

Dancing With Eco Farmers is the result of a new dance and food activism project from Instant Dissidence; co-commissioned by Age & Opportunity’s Bealtaine Festival, Dublin Dance Festival and Dublin City Council.

The performance by artist Rita Marcalo takes place at Castle Market on South William Street on Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

Open-Air Documentary Screening at Newbridge House Walled Garden

A special open-air documentary screening will take place at Newbridge House Walled Garden in Donabate on Friday evening at 8 o’clock. The film entitled 2040 explores what the future would look like if we embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet.

Structured as a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter, the film’s director Damon Gameau blends traditional documentary footage with dramatized sequences and high-end visual effects to create a vision board for his daughter and the planet.

Family fun day at St. Catherine’s Park

Fingal County Council is hosting a family fun day at St. Catherine’s Park on Saturday from 10.30am. People of all ages are invited to enjoy safe cycling activities and learn more about sustainable transport. The event will include a street velodrome, bike safety checks, cycling without age tri-bike rides, BMX tracks, a cycle safety course for kids and bleeperbikes.

Full details about all of this week’s events and registration links are available on the Dublin Climate Action week website.