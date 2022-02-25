Hand-washing during Covid pandemic caused damage to environment – new research

EXTRA hand-washing and use of hand sanitisers during the Covid pandemic has damaged the environment and, ironically, public health too.

Scientists led by a Trinity College Dublin expert found that the environmental damage was “significant” and said more eco-friendly hand hygiene options were needed.

Plastic packaging, chemicals in hand gels and the increased demand on water have all had a negative impact, they said.

The extra manufacturing, packaging, transport and energy use associated with sanitisers produced carbon emissions equivalent to 2pc of annual emissions.

Chemical ingredients were damaging to the ozone layer and added toxicity to waste water.

The researchers, headed by Dr Brett Duane, associate professor in Trinity’s school of dental science, acknowledged the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of germs.

But they said: “All forms of hand hygiene have an environmental cost, and this needs to be weighed up against the health benefits of preventing disease transmission.”

The findings also pointed to a cost to public health. The damage to the environment would cut the average person’s life span by up to five days.

The research was carried out with colleagues in the UK and the findings are based on one year’s extra hand-washing and hand sanitiser use by the British public.

It estimated that each person would practice Covid-related hand hygiene on average 15 times a day and worked out the average water, gel and soap usage on each occasion.

It found that sanitising gel containing ethanol, a common disinfectant, had the lowest environmental impact when compared with liquid soap, bar soap and gel containing another widely used disinfectant, isopropanol.

“Hand hygiene has certainly made a big difference in slowing the transmission of COVID-19 over the past two years,” said Dr Duane.

“But this research, the first of its kind that assesses the use of sanitising gels and increased hand-washing practices in a way that clearly quantifies the impacts on human and planetary health, shows these practices do cause significant harm.

“Importantly, the work shows that sanitising gels cause less harm than soap-and-water practices, with isopropanol-based gels in particular leaving a relatively lower impact.

“That is useful information for reducing further damage but the work also underlines the need for new gels that are more environmentally friendly.”