The 140km-long River Nore, which flows through Tipperary, Laois and Kilkenny. Many waterways in Ireland can no longer properly support nature, according to an EPA study. Photo: Tony Healy

Almost half the country’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters are polluted – and the problem is getting worse.

Farm waste, sewage, pesticides and chemicals are the main culprits, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study has found.

Many waterways can no longer properly support nature, or the fish, plants and animals that depend on them.

One fish kill was recorded on average every 11 days that the six-year study covers.

Others have high concentrations of nitrates and phosphates that pose a danger to human health when used as drinking water.

Almost all the country’s drinking water supplies come from rivers and lakes.

Along with pollution, the rivers, lakes and the habitats they support are being damaged by physical alterations to banks and inappropriate dredging, dams, weirs and culverts.

Estuaries and coastal waters have suffered a decline the EPA describes as “alarming” with agricultural run-off increasing and destroying the life in them.

In total, 46pc of all the country’s waters are in unsatisfactory condition, based on the standards set by the EPA and EU.

Under EU and national targets, all are meant to be satisfactory, with an ecological status of “good” or “high” by 2027.

Rivers are the most common water source in the country with 84,800km of streams, rivers and tributaries that reach almost every community and townland in the country.

Yet some counties, such as Westmeath, Louth and Tipperary, have no river waters of high ecological status.

Fifteen counties have more river waters of unsatisfactory ecological status than satisfactory.

The study is based on regular sampling at 3,192 testing points in river waters, 812 in lakes, 156 in estuaries, 98 in coastal waters, 514 in groundwater and 16 in canals.

Since the last study of similar scale, the number of water bodies in satisfactory condition has declined by 1pc in rivers, 3pc in lakes, 10pc in coastal waters, 16pc in estuaries and just under 1pc in groundwater.

Only the 16 canals have retained their status, with all but one, the Upper Shannon-Erne section, receiving a satisfactory rating.

“Our surface waters and groundwaters continue to be under pressure from different human activities,” said the EPA report.

“Nearly half are not as healthy as they should be and many are continuing to decline.

“This is particularly evident in our estuaries and coastal waters, which have experienced a marked decline in quality since the previous assessment.

“The evidence presented in this report clearly shows that the goal of restoring all waters to good status by 2027 will not be achieved.

“Our water quality is going in the wrong direction and any improvements we are seeing are being cancelled out by declines occurring elsewhere.”

A multitude of activities contribute to the situation. In the west and north-west, which has the greatest proportion of lakes, animal waste and chemical run-off from agriculture and forestry are a problem.

In large urban areas, where 49pc of wastewater is not satisfactorily treated, sewage is a concern, particularly in coastal waters.

Around the south-east and south, excessive nitrogen and phosphorous running off farms is a major challenge.

In industrial areas and former mining sites, a legacy of metals continues to have a negative impact.

In Donegal, a dedicated programme has had to be established to deal with the exceptionally high levels of chemicals from sheep dips.

Dr Eimear Cotter, EPA director of evidence and assessment, highlighted the drop in water quality in the 14,000km of coastal waters, bays, lagoons and estuaries around the coast.

“The scale of the decline in our estuaries and coastal waters is alarming,” said Dr Cotter.

“Areas such as Cork harbour, Wexford harbour and the Slaney, Suir and Nore estuaries have lost their good water quality status.

“This directly impacts the marine biodiversity and ecological value in these areas.”

