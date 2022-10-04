Half a million people drinking water from plants Irish Water has been told need upgrades to ensure safe supplies

MORE than half a million people are drinking water from treatment plants where work is needed to ensure safe supplies.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) added 11 treatment plants to its remedial action list (RAL) last week, bringing the total number of people whose water supplies are vulnerable to contamination to 560,000.

The RAL identifies plants that must be prioritised for investment.

Irish Water had got the number down to 375,000 by the end of last year through investment in new plants and upgrades.

But 57 plants are now on the list, reversing some of those gains.

Boil water notices and breaches of quality standards involving chemicals called trihalomethanes (THMs) have also increased.

The number of people told to boil their water for drinking was 211,000 last year compared to 75,000 in 2020.

The number affected by THM exceedances jumped by 133,750, mainly due to one treatment plant serving 114,000 people in Limerick city where persistent breaches continued for six months.

THMs are caused by the reaction of the disinfectant chlorine, which is routinely used in water treatment, with organic matter that should be screened out of the supplies.

They are linked with cancer in high concentrations.

Dr Michelle Minihan of the EPA told the Oireachtas Housing Committee that Ireland was an “outlier” in Europe in having THM issues.

Currently 58 public water supplies are recording persistent breaches and the European Commission is taking enforcement action against Ireland for failing to resolve the issue.

Seán Laffey, head of assets at Irish Water, said the issue was being taken seriously and millions were being spent on it every year.

He said a large amount of organic matter entered water supplies in Ireland as a lot of water was sourced from bogland regions.

Heavy rain in winter also washed more organic material into water sources.

Most of the exceedances were at the extremities of supplies as it could take five to six days for water to get from the treatment plant to the tap in some places and the longer it took, the greater the likelihood THMs would form.

However, Mr Laffey said it was not the case that water quality was getting worse, but that Irish Water’s standards were increasing.

“That’s bad news in the short term because more supplies end up on the RAL, but it’s good news in the long-term because it means we have identified a problem and can fix it.”

The meeting also heard that pesticides in water also continue to be an issue, with 31 supplies failing to meet quality standards because of high pesticide levels last year, down just two from 2020.

The main pesticide found continues to be MCPA which is used in farming and is potentially very harmful in high concentrations.

Dr Tom Ryan of the EPA’s office of environmental enforcement said Ireland’s drinking water supplies were still mainly of a very high standard with compliance levels of 99pc.

The main concern was the condition of plants and their ability to guarantee safe supplies.

“Drinking water treatment in many supplies is still not as resilient as it needs to be to ensure the supply is safe into the future,” he said.

He said it would take a couple of decades of consistent investment to get drinking water and waste water infrastructure up to standard.

Niall Gleeson, chief executive of Irish Water, said investment in infrastructure was now more than €1bn annually but he agreed “the challenges are enormous”.