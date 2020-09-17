Greens warned climate action will fail if 'carbon shaming' tactics used

EFFORTS to tackle climate change will backfire if ‘carbon shaming’ tactics target the poor, opposition parties have warned.

TDs told Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan that a mix of poorly thought out policies, well-intended but unjust measures and bungled communication all risked alienating large sections of the public.

Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats said the recently published Waste Action had left people in fear of price hikes for food and clothing.

“We are pleading for solidarity but people have to feel they’re being listened to and last week when you launched the waste policy, while there were a lot of good ideas in it, there was a lot of concern among people on low wages and people who are struggling that the policy was going to impact on them in a negative way,” she told a Dáil debate.

She said it was vital to see new measures from the widest possible public perspective rather than the industry representatives who were heavily consulted on the plan.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke warned that focusing on electric vehicles and retrofitting was laudable but out of reach of the majority who were made to feel guilty about not doing their bit.

“This is a million miles away from most people’s household budgets,” the Meath East deputy said. “Carbon shaming is the wrong thing to do.”

His party colleague Matt Carthy said proposals to ban peat harvesting for horticultural compost might save the bogs but would destroy the mushroom industry.

The Monaghan deputy said 500 hectares of peat, a small proportion of the total, would sustain mushroom growers for the next century and there would be “fierce resistance” if the jobs it supported were lost.

He questioned if the Minister was going to “pursue tokenism at the expense of rural economies such as those in Co Monaghan”.

“We simply can’t allow government to remove some of those jobs that are in place in the name of environmentalism but which in truth is just a façade to cover up for your failures to deliver a real and effective carbon action plan,” he said.

He added that the main government parties would not get away with dumping blame for unpopular or unfair policies on the Green Party.

“Don’t think that this will happen on your watch and you can simply shrug your shoulders and blame the Greens. Don’t try and act like mushrooms because people are wise to that.”

Peadar Toibín of Aontú said a sure way not to bring people along with climate policy was to foist outsize wind turbines on local communities and run “400 monstrous pylons right up against people’s homes” by proceeding with the North-South electricity interconnector.

He said all new turbines should go off-shore and the interconnector must go underground.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and Sinn Féin TDs said the carbon tax was divisive and disproportionately affected the individual and particularly the poor when corporate behaviour was what needed to change.

The Minister told the Dáil he heard the deputies’ concerns.

“We don’t want to hit the individual and put all the guilt and all the shame and all the price on the individual. That’s not the plan and that’s not what will work and that’s not where we want to go,” he said.

“There’s an opportunity for change which can deliver a better economic model than the one we currently have but there has to be a just transition which is socially progressive as well as environmentally progressive.”

