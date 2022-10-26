Greenhouse gases at record levels – methane rise ‘exceptional’

Greenhouse gas levels have increased again, scientists at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) have reported.

There is now more planet-warming carbon dioxide, methane and nitrogen in the atmosphere than at any time since records began.

Levels of all three grew more last year than the average for the previous decade, and indications are that the trend is continuing this year.

The jump in methane, described as “exceptional”, was the biggest annual increase since systematic measuring began nearly 40 years ago.

Professor Petteri Taalas, WMO secretary general, said urgent action was needed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and prevent global temperatures rising even further.

“The continuing rise in concentrations of the main heat-trapping gases, including the record acceleration in methane levels, shows that we are heading in the wrong direction,” he said.

“As the top and most urgent priority, we have to slash carbon dioxide emissions which are the main driver of climate change and associated extreme weather, and which will affect climate for thousands of years through polar ice loss, ocean warming and sea level rise.”

Carbon dioxide concentrations in 2021 were 415.7 parts per million (ppm) or one and a half times (149pc) the level before humans began using fossil fuels use on an industrial scale.

Concentrations of methane were 1908 parts per billion (ppb) and nitrous oxide 334.5ppb, respectively 262pc and 124pc of pre-industrial levels.

The report comes as world leaders prepare to gather in Egypt for the UN climate summit, COP27, where they will once again haggle over measures aimed at keeping global temperature rise to below 2 degrees more than pre-industrial levels and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees.

It is already at 1.1 degrees and this latest report shows the pledges made at previous summits have not been translated into action.

The report warns: “As long as emissions continue, global temperature will continue to rise. Given the long life of carbon dioxide, the temperature level already observed will persist for decades even if emissions are rapidly reduced to net zero.”

“We need to transform our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life,” Prof Taalas said. “Time is running out.”

The WMO report measures the concentrations of greenhouse gases that remain after some of them have been absorbed by natural ‘sinks’ such as trees, other vegetation and the ocean.

It does not measure emissions of gases so an increase in concentrations could be due to increased emissions or a reduced ability of nature to act as sinks because of the depletion of forests and damage to other habitats, or both.

In relation to carbon dioxide, however, the report notes that emissions did rebound after a temporary Covid drop.

The cause of the dramatic rise in methane is still being investigated.

Much of the increase comes from biogenic sources, such as cattle, wetlands and rice paddies and one theory points to ‘climate feedback’.

“If it gets warmer, the organic material decomposes faster. If it decomposes in the water, without oxygen, this leads to methane emissions.

“Thus, if tropical wetlands become wetter and warmer, more emissions are possible.”



