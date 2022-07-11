| 10.9°C Dublin

Green Party ministers Catherine Martin and Eamon Ryan fly business class despite higher carbon footprint

Use of seats dictated by ‘demands of the itinerary’

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin spent €8,194 flying to and from the US last September. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
A spokesperson said Green Party leader Eamon Ryan did on one occasion fly business class. Expand

Philip Ryan

Green Party ministers have been traveling on business class flights for international state visits despite the higher carbon footprint of premium airline seats.

Party leader Eamon Ryan and his deputy Catherine Martin have both booked business class flights despite research showing those seats are responsible for at least three times more carbon emissions than economy seats.

