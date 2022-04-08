Government departments sought no green criteria for €270m of spending

GOVERNMENT departments directly bought €270 million worth of high-value goods and services in one year without checking that the suppliers had sound environmental practices.

A further €53m worth of contracts did require suppliers to meet some form of environmental standards, an assessment by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found.

The spending took place in 2020 and was limited only to contracts worth more than €25,000.

The analysis also only covered direct spending by Government departments, not State agencies who are responsible for billions of euros in expenditure.

But based on this limited sample, the EPA said: “There is no doubt that there is a low level of implementation of green public procurement across Government that needs to be urgently addressed.”

Government policy requires departments and public bodies to include environmental credentials in the criteria for assessing suppliers.

They should as far as possible be non-polluting, low carbon and low waste and incorporate recycling and reusability.

This particularly applies to contracts for transport, construction, energy, food and catering services, cleaning products and services, textiles, IT equipment and paper.

Laura Burke, EPA director general, said the Government’s purchasing power had the potential to send a strong message to the market about the importance of protecting the environment.

“The low level of implementation of green public procurement reported by Government departments is a missed opportunity to purchase more resource-efficient, less polluting goods, services and works within the marketplace,” she said.

The level of detail provided by departments varied but based on the information supplied, the Department of Social Protection had the lowest green-proofed spending, with just 11pc accompanied by checks on environmental standards.

Agriculture’s proportion was 20pc; Enterprise, Trade and Employment 26pc; Health 39pc, Tourism 58pc, Housing 84pc and Environment 85pc.

Education and Finance claimed 100pc compliance but that was based on just four contracts, three IT contracts for Education and a window-cleaning contract for Finance.

The Department of Public Expenditure did not reply to queries but Minister Michael McGrath, responding to a recent parliamentary question, said work was ongoing to increase green public procurement.

“The Office of Government Procure and its partner central purchasing bodies have been reviewing all central purchasing arrangements to identify opportunities to include green considerations,” he said.