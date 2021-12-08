Government accepts it must do more on climate action and extreme weather preparations

THE Government has accepted criticisms from the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) over failures to protect essential services from the impacts of severe weather.

The CCAC’s annual review published on Wednesday said adaptation planning by Government to safeguard services such as health, communications and gas and electricity supplies against the inevitable consequences of a changing climate was inadequate.

There was “little evidence” in most departments that the issue was a priority and costing exercises had not been carried to determine what protections were needed or how they would be funded. Some departments had no plans at all.

In response, a spokesperson for the lead department, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, said: “The Government recognises the need for a renewed focus on adaptation, to deal with an increase in extreme weather events.

“Four Government funded Climate Action Regional Offices are supporting all local authorities on adaptation at local level.”

The CCAC was also highly critical of the lack of progress in implementing climate action policy and to date aspirational measures aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Government agrees that we now need to build on recent positive steps, such as the implementation of the Climate Act and the publication of Climate Action Plan 2021 with a national focus on implementation,” the spokesperson said.

“The scale of the transition required affects every aspect of Government and we are working to build capacity across all departments to deliver on climate action. The National Development Plan has allocated significantly increased funding to climate action, including public transport and retrofitting over the next decade.”

Opposition parties said the Government must act urgently on the findings of the reivew.

“This report exposes the lack of action behind the wall of climate rhetoric from this and previous governments,” said Sinn Fein climate action spokesperson, Darren O’Rourke.

“It exposes key areas where the government have failed to act and bluntly lays out the reality that if we don’t see a significant step change in delivery, we will fail to meet our emission reduction targets.

Social Democrats climate spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore the review’s assessment was “bleak”.

“There is very little good news in this year's CCAC annual review. It notes there is a “significant gap” between climate action policy and climate action delivery.”