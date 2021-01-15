| 1.9°C Dublin

Goodbye to the briquette – it warmed homes and hearts but it helped to fuel the rise in global temperatures too

Caroline O'Doherty

Warming: Yvonne Connolly is pictured at the launch of Bord Na Móna's Big Family Craicle campaign in 2013. Photo: Robbie Reynolds Expand

Warming: Yvonne Connolly is pictured at the launch of Bord Na Móna's Big Family Craicle campaign in 2013. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

It was an ad that warmed the most chilled of bones and cold of hearts. Toasty toes, a smiling baby, contented kids, the comfy curling up on the sofa and the kindling of romance, all drawn to the dancing flames of a blazing open fire while the cosy lilting melody of the Marino Waltz played.

Bord na Móna put a rosy glow on life and living rooms in the bleak 1980s and the iconic status of the peat briquette was assured for all time.

Coming a close second was the company’s premier moss peat product. The Shamrock name and symbol became the go-to for amateur and professional growers alike.

