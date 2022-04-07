Get angry, get active, get thinking, Mary Robinson tells public after alarming climate report

THE public’s response to this week’s United Nations climate report should be to ‘get angry, get active and think ahead’ ,former president Mary Robinson said.

Mrs Robinson, now a climate campaigner, said the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed catastrophic climate change was “frighteningly close”.

“Anybody under 70 in our world today is going to suffer some kind of catastrophe as we go above 1.5 degrees up to two degrees [of global warming],” she said.

“Anybody under 30 will live through, if they are able to survive, a catastrophic world. That was my take. So nothing distant about this. It’s awfully, awfully close.”

Mrs Robinson was speaking on the internationally syndicated One Decision podcast which features leading politicians, diplomats and other public figures.

The IPCC report delivered a “now or never” warning that greenhouse gas emissions are still rising and dramatic and urgent cuts in fossil fuel use are needed.

It said it was unlikely global warming could be restricted to 1.5 degrees, the threshold beyond which climate change is forecast to dangerously escalate.

Mrs Robinson said the difference between 1.5 and two degrees would be felt in drastic changes to climate and ecosystems.

“Arctic ice may disappear. The coral reefs of the world may disappear. They’re disappearing very fast as it is.

“A lot of permafrost up around the Arctic may melt even more than it’s begun to melt and throw up not just carbon but also methane which is even more serious in its short-term impacts.

“Every tiny bit of increase in warming is going to be felt in terms of more severe droughts, rain bombs like the rain bomb that’s happening in Australia at the moment and causing very severe flooding, terrible wildfires.”

Mrs Robinson was critical of some of the world’s biggest carbon polluting countries.

She criticised China for failing to take on tougher emission reduction targets, Australia for holding on to a “fossil fuel mindset” and the United States for falling short on pledges of climate finance for poor countries worst affected by climate change.

Public concern over the current energy crisis and soaring gas prices was understandable, she said, but could not be an excuse to return to coal.

She said countries must accelerate the move to renewable energy, scaling up wind and developing green hydrogen.

But governments should also support households vulnerable to energy poverty and use gas as a transition fuel, with shipments of liquefied gas from the US replacing piped gas from Russia.

Mrs Robinson urged the public to actively engage with the climate crisis by taking it seriously in their own lives.

“Commit to doing something today and tomorrow that you weren’t doing yesterday, like recycling more carefully or changing your diet or changing how you move around.

“Secondly, get angry with those who should be taking much more significant steps like governments, like business, like investment, like cities.

“Get angry with them and use your voice, join organisations, do whatever you can to make your voice heard.

“And then the third thing, we have to imagine this world we need to be hurrying towards. We don’t do enough of that.”