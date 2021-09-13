Galway cyclists call for councillors to back trial of protected cycle route along city’s iconic Prom at meeting today

Cyclists in Galway are calling on local councillors to back a proposal for a protected cycleway along the city’s iconic Prom.

The motion for a six-month trial of the two-way cycle lane on the sea side of the Prom would provide a safe route for cyclists of all ages and be physically separated from motor traffic.

It would involve moving car parking spaces to the other side of the road, with disabled and age-friendly parking bays preserved, and more provided elsewhere.

The project would mirror Dublin’s Coastal Mobility Route which runs from Blackrock to Sandycove and has involved making much of the route one-way for motor traffic and has resulted in large numbers cycling the route.

"Today, Galway City Councillors can give genuine practical support to safe cycling for all ages and abilities, and take urgent action to mitigate the climate crisis that we are all living through. We do not have time to delay the inevitable any more,” Galway Cycling Campaign said.

“For nearly two decades, city residents and businesses have been united in our desire for a Salthill Cycleway, and a coastal greenway from Bearna to the city.”

However, the campaign said: “Where we differ is our sense of urgency; a ‘do nothing now’ approach and maintaining the status quo is unacceptable, unwise, and unjust.”

The campaign added: “To delay is to deny this generation of young Galwegians from developing sustainable habits they will need to survive after sea levels rise and impact over 4,500 homes along the Galway coast.”

Parking was removed from the Prom early in the Covid pandemic as part of Covid physical distancing measures. However, the additional space was not reallocated to cycling, and the parking has since been reinstated by Galway County Council.

The campaign said that proposed coastal defences will include a cycleway, but that Galwegians cannot wait for this.

“The much-needed coastal flood defences will include a permanent cycleway, at some unspecified future date. The best guess is at least seven years from now. So, by 2028, children in Baby Infants today will be studying for their Junior Cert. About half of all city schools are within 1km of the proposed route,” the campaign said.

“We need our elected members to have courage to vote ‘Yes’ to protect and enable children. An eight-year old, and their parents, should not need courage to cycle to school, the beach, or the GAA pitch.”

On Sunday, more than 200 people cycled through Galway city in support of the route.

Galway Cycling Campaign said the trial would be an inexpensive test relative to future permanent projects, and would provide vital feedback before a permanent scheme is put in place.

“The trial Salthill Cycleway is an essential part of the consultation process. Our Elected Members must insist that the Council Executive have a clear start and end date, remove it at the end to enable a proper review, and commit to wide consultation with locals and businesses before, during and after the trial: boots on the ground, meeting business owners and residents, talking through their concerns, and tweaking the plans in response,” the campaign said.

Addressing objections to cycleways which are sometimes heard from businesses, the campaign added that every trial cycleway and greenway in the country to date had generated increased footfall for businesses, and new businesses have opened along the routes.

The motion put down by Galway mayor Colette Connolly (Ind) reads: "That Galway City Council shall urgently seek to create a two-way segregated cycle track on a temporary basis along the coastal side of Salthill promenade, specifically the R336 from the junction with Grattan Road up to where the R336 meets with the R337, and shall immediately apply for Covid-19 funding or any available alternative source of funding to facilitate this.”

The Government has provided hundreds of thousands of euro of funding for ‘active travel’ projects during the pandemic. Today at his party’s think-in, Green Party leader and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said the project could be “transformative” and pledged that should councillors vote for it the Government would provide funding, telling them however that if it isn’t spent in Galway it will be spent elsewhere around the country.