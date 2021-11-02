Close

From Brussels to Glasgow – my low-emissions train journey to COP26 with Greta Thunberg and like-minded climate activists

Ciaran Cuffe

Ciaran Cuffe boarding the Eurostar
Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ciaran Cuffe boarding the Eurostar

Ciaran Cuffe boarding the Eurostar

Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ciaran Cuffe boarding the Eurostar

IT ALMOST didn’t happen. Last Friday’s heavy rain and floods in northern England threatened to cancel my ‘slow travel’ plans to attend the beginning of the United Nations Climate Conference, aka COP26.

On Sunday, that threat became a reality for thousands of travellers as stormy weather led to trees blocking the train-lines to Scotland. It’s the new normal: extreme weather events disrupting our lives.

Thankfully, a pocket of clear weather on Saturday allowed me to travel from Brussels to Glasgow on the ‘Rail to the COP’ train, an initiative sponsored by Youth for Sustainable Travel, a European non-profit organisation.

