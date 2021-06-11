Fracked gas won’t be used, Shannon LNG says 

The developers behind Shannon LNG say the project does not depend on fracked gas and they are confident of supplying it from non-fracked sources.

They also say the facility will be “future-proofed” to convert to hydrogen fuel in future.

The statements were made in consultation meetings with An Bord Pleanála, details of which have been made public.

An Bord Pleanála granted the project ‘strategic infrastructure’ status following the consultations, which will fast-track the planning application its backers have indicated they will lodge later this year.

The US developers stressed at meetings they had foreshore leases and licences for work on the proposed coastal site at Ballylongford, Co Kerry, and had connection to the electricity grid.

They acknowledged Government policy was opposed to fracked gas but, according to the An Bord Pleanála summary of the meetings, gave assurances on the issue.

It was noted that: “Most of the LNG in the world is not sourced from fracked gas with proposal not dependent on fracked gas with applicant confident it can source gas from non-fracked sources”.

Campaigners opposed to the facility said, however, they were not reassured.

“In submissions to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US last year, the company said it would be sending fracked gas to Ballylongford,” said John McElligott of Safety Before LNG.

“Most of the gas produced in the US is fracked and I don’t see how they’d make an exception for exports to Ireland.”

Fracking is banned in Ireland on public health and environmental grounds.

Shannon LNG got planning permission in 2008 but did not proceed.

The project was revived in 2017 but faced a series of legal challenges and was rejected by the High Court last year.

Tony Lowes, of Friends of the Irish Environment, which led the court actions, said: “The applicant can rest assured that any application at this location for this project will be opposed as we have for the last 14 years.”