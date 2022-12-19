Former peat workers and communities to get €169m in transition supports

Former peat workers and their communities are to get €169m in supports to help develop new livelihoods.

The five-year fund, which is half EU money and half state contributions, has been formally approved by Brussels.

It will allow for the implementation of Ireland’s Just Transition Plan for the midlands area hit by the end of industrial peat extraction and the closure of the peat-fired electricity generating plants.

Just Transition is the principle of supporting people whose traditional livelihoods and way of life are negatively affected by climate action policies and the transition to clean energy.

Counties Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath are covered by the plan along with Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles, in Co Tipperary, and Athy and the Clane-Maynooth area in Co Kildare.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the first €29m would be released for use next year and funding would continue to 2027.

“The Government remains committed to a just transition in the midlands region and has already dedicated significant funding to supporting workers, companies and communities affected by the closure of the peat-fired power stations and the end of peat harvesting by Bord na Móna,” he said.

“This Just Transition approach will allow Ireland to green its economy in a way that is as fair and as inclusive as possible, leaving no one behind.”

The Just Transition Plan has three main priorities, with a key focus on generating employment by investing in diversifying the local economy with supports for start-up businesses, retraining and attracting employers into the region.

It also intends to scale up the restoration and rehabilitation of degraded peatlands and redevelop the now disused peat industrial plants for other industrial, commercial or tourism purposes.

All targeted areas are also to become focal points for new smart and sustainable transport and travel options to boost the entire region.

Hundreds of jobs were directly lost with the closure of much of the peat industry but the knock-on effect on indirect employment and the wider communities has also been severe.

Some replacement jobs have been offered in peatland restoration and other related fields but there is dissatisfaction locally with the pay and conditions on offer.

Some funding was made available to provide training and business start-up grants but the schemes’ commencement coincided with the outbreak of Covid, and results to date have been modest.

The new fund will be managed by the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly. The longer term plan is for a Just Transition Commission for the entire country.

Kieran Mulvey served as interim Just Transition Commissioner for the midlands from late 2019 to last spring when it was announced he would continue to work in an advisory capacity while the Government devised a format for a permanent commission and the necessary legislation.

A spokesman for the Department of the Environment said preparations for the commission were continuing.