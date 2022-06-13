| 9.8°C Dublin

Following the paper (cup) trail: Packaging giants behind lobbying against the latte levy

Source and validity of data used to fight divisive tax queried

Caroline O'Doherty

Data used to plead the case of small Irish coffee shops opposed to the planned latte levy was compiled by powerful alliances of some of the world’s largest packaging companies.

Some of the findings quoted are UK-based, more than four years old and derived from research not publicly available.

