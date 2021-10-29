TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has strongly defended the multibillion-euro agri-food sector ahead of a major UN climate change conference as he warned that a focus on Ireland's national cattle herd size as a major solution to reduced emissions was too "narrow a prism”.

Mr Martin - who will travel to Glasgow for the COP26 United Nations climate change conference on Monday - insisted that all aspects of Irish society will have to deliver on climate protection goals from transport to energy and not just agriculture.

The Taoiseach also vowed that Ireland, as a small nation, will help lead the way by example at COP26 and to ensure climate change goals are delivered upon to protect the planet.

"The carbon budgets are going to be announced shortly - all sectors will be under pressure," he said.

"One of the problems with Irish debate around climate change is that it always comes back to the [national] herd. It is so narrow a prism to look at the climate change agenda.

"I know many people within the environmental world really get frustrated at the degree to which debate always [seems to[ narrow to agriculture and the national herd. It is much broader and impacts all aspects of society."

The number of cattle in Ireland peaked in 2017 at seven million cattle.

While it has declined slightly over the past four years, the number of dairy cattle has continued to increase as Ireland's dairy sector continues to surge in importance.

Some have argued that a reduction in national cattle herd size would significantly contribute to Ireland achieving emissions reductions targets.

Mr Martin said all sectors of Irish society will now have to contribute to climate protection goals.

"I’ve just had a briefing yesterday with the National Transport Authority [NTA[ in respect of, for example, moving our buses to electric vehicles and hybrid models,” he said.

"That will be challenging but it is happening. It is happening in Cork where we are waiting on the Bus Connects proposal there, and more generally across the country. That is an illustration of where every sector will be under pressure.

"Now in terms of agriculture, the balance here is food production, which is very important. Food security is very important."

Mr Martin added: "Parts of the world are starving, climate change is impacting on food production. So we have to balance this to make sure we retain the essentials of food production on an island like Ireland, which is strong in that area, but also to do it in a way that can reduce emissions."

Mr Martin said new technologies were arriving on the scene that can help us to reduce emissions – such as how we spread slurry, how we deal with nitrates and so on.

"UCD and UCC are particularly strong on ag-tech and new technologies around agriculture. That is the future. New technologies arriving on the scene to help farmers and food producers more generally to produce less emissions. That is the context to which we are looking at this,” he said.

"I know the Minister for Agriculture has reached an accommodation with the Minister for Climate, and it doesn’t involve the kind of sweeping generalisations that are being advanced in newspaper articles.

"I believe that it will be done but we have to work together as a society because if we stand back for a minute, the planet is in trouble and our world is in trouble. It’s accelerating faster than people would have thought and I think we have to embrace how we collectively behave in all facets of life to deal with what is an emergency.

"We’re all in this together really. We can’t afford to get into the business of trying to put one sector against another sector."

The Taoiseach said that while Ireland is a small country, it has a key role to play at COP26.

"The key message for us at COP26 is that every country has to play its part. Sometimes you’ll get kind of a lazy analysis that people say let China do it or the bigger states do it. It is only when everybody does their bit that one makes the difference. That is certainly true of climate change. Every single state has to play its role,” he said.

"It’s a bit like the message around Covid-19. Everybody individually can improve their own personal behaviours, adhere to the basics that bit more - overall cumulatively we then bring down the level of disease. The same applies to climate change. If every member state and country in the world works to try and improve its performance, we will have a much better chance of dealing with climate change.

"I want Ireland to be in a place where we can bring solutions to the world table in terms of technology and in terms of methods of food production, because we are one of the better food production systems in Europe from an emissions perspective, but also in terms of other technologies."