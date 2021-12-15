Flights that cost less than bus trip to airport must end if carbon emissions from airline industry are to fall – study

FLIGHTS that cost less than the bus trip to the airport must end if carbon emissions from the airline industry are to fall, a new study shows.

The ESRI report says the exemption from fuel tax enjoyed by airlines must be removed and free carbon emission allowances scrapped.

Those moves would add to the industry's costs and most likely to prices, which would see some fall-off in passenger numbers.

But the report concludes it is the best way to concentrate industry minds to find more sustainable ways of doing business.

Emissions have risen rapidly in the sector, with passenger numbers in the EU soaring by 60pc from 2005 to before the pandemic.

Report co-author Dr Kelly de Bruin said measures such as taxing passengers directly or levying VAT on flights would also reduce numbers but with a lesser impact on emissions.

“Very large price increases are required to change individuals’ decisions to travel, particularly on island nations such as Ireland where road- and rail-based alternatives are not available,” the report says.

By targeting the fossil fuel exemptions and emissions allowances enjoyed by the airlines, however, Dr de Bruin says the industry is likely to move faster to adopt new low-carbon fuels and achieve a bigger fall in emissions.

Low carbon or sustainable fuels are already available but are more expensive than the kerosene used by most airlines.

Taxing kerosene and making airlines pay for their emissions allowances in full would makes sustainable fuels more attractive and, with growth in demand, their price would be expected to fall.

“Everyone who uses carbon is imposing a cost on the rest of society. They are using a pollutant that affects us all, but airlines don’t pay the cost of that,” said Dr de Bruin.

“The result is you can get a €6 flight that costs more than the bus trip the airport so of course that encourages more people to fly.

“People will still want to fly, especially in Ireland where we can’t get to other countries by train, but they may have to pay more.

“That will reduce the economic loss to the industry of smaller numbers of passengers.

“But the main reason for imposing tax on aviation fuel and removing the free emissions allowances, is to influence the actions of the airlines, not the passengers.

“Until you do that, you are not going to see the move to sustainable fuels, or at least not as fast as is needed.”

The EU is proposing to remove allowances and tax exemptions under its ‘Fit for 55’ package of measures aimed at cutting total emissions from all sectors across the bloc by 55pc by 2030.

The report acknowledges that any move to increase taxes and remove benefits from aviation would affect other sectors, including tourism which would suffer a drop in visitor numbers and spending.

But the decrease is relatively small at around 1pc.

The reduction in emissions is also modest at just 14.8pc by 2030 for which the aviation industry would take a hit of 13.7pc on its revenues after costs.

The report points out that is a long way below the Fit for 55 emissions cuts targets.