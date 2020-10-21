Flawed Climate Bill allows ministers 'amnesia clause' to forget failures on emissions

The Coalition’s Climate Bill comes amid increasing pressure to take action over climate change, especially from young people. Photo: Fridays for future

Ministers are giving themselves an “amnesia clause” in the Climate Bill to allow them disregard failures to cut carbon emissions.

They also want to have almost a third of the members of the new Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) drawn from State bodies which inhibits them from contradicting government.

The warnings come from the latest in a series of experts to analyse the bill which the Government wants to make law by Christmas.

When it becomes law, the bill will say the current and future governments should reduce greenhouse gas emissions so that Ireland is at net zero emissions, or ‘carbon neutral’ by 2050.

This is to be achieved through a series of ‘carbon budgets’ that would set limits on the amount of emissions permissible by the country as a whole over a given period of time, with all government departments required to work within their allocation of each budget.

But environmental and legal experts say the wording is loose, the targets non-binding and sanctions non-existent.

Climatologist, Professor John Sweeney of Maynooth University, told TDs and senators at the Climate Action Committee that if there was an underspend of any budget, the surplus could be carried forward to boost the next budget which was an unnecessary reward.

If there was an overshoot, however, the next budget would only be trimmed by a maximum of 1pc of the overall budget.

“There’s an amnesia clause that can wreck the whole purpose of the bill. Ninety-nine per cent of an overshoot could be quietly forgotten,” he said.

Prof Sweeney also expressed concern about the composition of the new Climate Action Advisory Council which will have a key role in setting carbon budgets.

Three of the 11 members are to be heads of state bodies, and if one was to be made chair, they would hold the casting vote.

“They are civil servants who have obligations which may not enable them to contradict government policy,” he said.

“We should have a situation where the independence of the CCAC is ensured and where semi-state individuals are advisory rather than having 30pc of the vote,” he said.

That view was echoed by Dr Andrew Jackson, an expert in environmental law at UCD who represented Friends of the Irish Environment in their successful Supreme Court challenge to the Government’s existing climate strategy.

Dr Jackson said the bill was “woolly” and did not address many of the failings the Supreme Court had highlighted.

Governments only had to ‘pursue’ the target of net zero, not ‘achieve’ it, and there were no clear penalties or incentives for ministers or governments to work within the carbon budgets.

“We have just one shot at getting this legislation right,” he said. “My strong view is that the bill is not robust at all and if it were to be passed in this form, we could be back here in ten years asking where did it all go wrong.”

The committee is to continue scrutinising the bill over the coming week before preparing a report with recommendations on how to proceed with it.

