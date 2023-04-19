Finance Minister Michael McGrath says he can’t force firms to pass on solar panel VAT cut to customers

VAT on solar panels will be cut from May 1. Photo: Ashley Cooper

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has admitted he has no way of making companies pass on the benefits of the VAT removal from solar panels to customers.

Mr McGrath abolished VAT on household solar panels and their installation in a move that will take effect from the beginning of next month.

The measure would shave €1,000 off the €9,000 cost of a standard domestic rooftop solar array and is intended to encourage more householders to generate their own renewable electricity.

But Mr McGrath told TDs he could give no assurances that customers would benefit from the cost reduction.

“It is important to note that there is no requirement or guarantee that a reduction in the VAT rate will be passed on to the consumer, especially given the current inflationary pressures and supply chain issues prevalent in the global economy,” he said.

Concerns had already been expressed that some operators would in theory pass on the rate cut but hike up their prices to negate its impact.

Social Democrats climate spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore, who was one of the TDs questioning the minister, said she was concerned that there were no assurances for householders.

She said there may be a role for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in monitoring the market and how the VAT removal affects pricing.

“This reduction must be passed on to consumers to encourage more take-up,” she said.

Ms Whitmore also called for clarification on whether self-installations would benefit from the VAT removal.

Mr McGrath provided clarity on other aspects of the VAT change, saying it would apply not just to solar panels but to associated equipment such as controllers, combiner boxes and, notably, batteries which are optional and can add substantial cost to solar installations.

He also said there was no end date in mind for the VAT removal.

“This rate will remain at zero unless the Government make a decision in the future to change it,” he said.

He also addressed complaints that leaving a gap between his announcement and the commencement of the VAT removal had resulted in customers cancelling or postponing installations to await a hoped-for price drop.

Some companies said their staff had been suddenly left without work while a backlog was building for after May 1.

Mr McGrath said he was constrained by law in timing the introduction of new VAT rates but he had obtained Cabinet approval for a special financial resolution to bring date forward to May when it would otherwise have been July.

“I am conscious of the importance of preventing market dislocation thorough an extended lead-in period,” he said.