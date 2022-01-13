Farmers say minimum emission cuts are the maximum they will do

FARMERS are digging their heels in on greenhouse gas emissions, saying they will accept only the lowest in a range of proposed cuts and will not reduce cattle numbers to get there.

That is despite warnings from the country’s most senior climate scientist that failure by the sector to play its full part will increase the burden on the rest of society.

Irish Farmers Association (IFA) officers joined representatives of business, trade unions, social policy groups and environmental NGOs at the third of four meetings of the Oireachtas climate committee to discuss impending carbon budgets.

Read More

The budgets will ration the emissions each sector will be allowed to produce up to 2030, with agriculture, responsible for more than one third of national emissions, told to expect it will have to make cuts of 22-30pc.

Brian Rushe, IFA deputy president, said 22pc would be a “huge challenge”.

“It is vital that the minimum reduction target of 22pc is attributed to agriculture, in recognition of the economic and social importance of the sector, the technical challenges to reduce emissions as well as the timeframe required for adoption,” he said.

He said the reduction must be achieved by changes in breeding, feed and fertiliser practices, and capturing carbon in vegetation.

Social Democrat Jennifer Whitmore asked if farmers would reduce the number of cattle, the main source of emissions, if they were paid to do so.

Mr Rushe said he found talk about the national herd in the context of climate action divisive and not useful.

“Talk about cutting the national herd – that is not going to work. All it does is create division in this debate,” he said.

On Wednesday, Professor John Sweeney told the committee herd numbers had to be addressed immediately as a fast and lasting way of reducing emissions.

Prof Sweeney pointed out that every sector needed to aim for the highest range of emissions cuts proposed for it.

All other sectors were facing cuts of 45-80pc and if agriculture aimed low, that would require putting an even greater squeeze on the others.

Mr Rushe said on Thursday, however, that farmers were fed up being “talked at” in climate debates.

“Farmers would feel that they are not at the table. They feel that they are on the menu,” he said.

Oisín Coghlan of the Environmental Pillar pointed out that farmers were being asked to make less cuts than any other sector.

“Any sector that argues they should reduce their pollution by less than the average, 51pc by 2030, is saying that some other sector should reduce by more than 51pc, and they should be asked which sector they think that should be,” he said.

It emerged at the meeting that the Government is trying to get ahead of anticipated kickback from agriculture by commissioning a year-long investigation into how a ‘just transition’ could be delivered for farmers.

The National Economic and Social Council has been tasked with identifying where climate action measures will hit the sector and how they can be ameliorated.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions expressed concern that the appointment of a just transition commissioner was not intended before 2023.