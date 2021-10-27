Farmers and lorry drivers fear carbon budget is not feasible

LORRY drivers and farmers have reacted strongly to the country’s first carbon budget, saying it could destroy their livelihoods.

The budget sets limits on the amount of greenhouse gases the country can emit over the next five, 10 and 15 years.

While it does not set individual limits for specific activities such as transport and farming, all sectors will be affected.

The Irish Road Haulage Association, which represents goods transporters, said it was deeply concerned about how emissions cuts in transport would affect its members.

It will hold a meeting in the next fortnight to consider staging protests. The association, along with farming organisations, was the first industry group to voice opposition to the carbon budget.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) and Irish Farmers Association (IFA) are alarmed by research published with the carbon budget that points to some cuts in the national livestock herd as being necessary to achieve sufficient methane reductions.

Icmsa president Pat McCormack said there would have to be flexibility for agriculture in responding to the challenge of climate change.

He said it was “unfair, unworkable and unfeasible” to expect hundreds of thousands who depended on farming and food production for their living “to agree to fixed emissions reduction targets that will inevitably fatally wound their prospects and their communities”.

The carbon budget was prepared by the independent Climate Change Advisory Council and will be brought before the Oireachtas for approval in the coming weeks.

It has set emissions limits that require the country as a whole to reduce emissions by an average of 4.8pc a year until 2025 and 8.3pc a year between 2026 and 2030, in order to achieve the 51pc reduction required by law under the Climate Act.

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan must now divide the budget among the various government departments and sectors such as transport, farming, electricity generation and industry.

Mr Ryan moved to reassure sectoral groups he had already held detailed talks with their relevant ministers and knew what pressures were on them.

“Each department has already been working to give a range of what’s possible,” he told RTÉ. “We have been in negotiation for about a year. Different sectors will have different abilities to make changes.”

He said the energy sector would be set the biggest cut because it was already well set up in terms of moving toward renewable electricity.

Transport would face a cut of about 50pc, which he conceded would be difficult.

Farming would not face as high an emissions reduction target as other sectors. “It takes time to adjust a farm, to plant a forest,” he said, but added: “We will unlikely have the same number of cattle.”

He said the reduction would happen naturally as farmers took up incentives to diversify and avail of alternative income streams that would be provided through various environmental schemes.

Greater clarity around the sectoral emissions limits will come when the Climate Action Plan is published.

Publication is pencilled in for next week, and it will set out in detail the kind of measures, initiatives and policies to be adopted by each sector and the range of emissions reductions they will achieve.

It could be the new year before the targets are finalised as they will have to be debated in the Oireachtas.

All the main parties supported the Climate Act and the carbon budget process, but it is expected there will be some argument over the details.

Labour’s climate spokesperson Ivana Bacik said full transparency on the process would be essential for public buy-in.

“For example, as things stand, climate scientists do not understand how our agricultural strategy fits into our climate strategy,” she said.