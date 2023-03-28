Farm bodies decry Nature Restoration Law as bad for incomes and land values

Farming organisations have voiced strong opposition to the proposed Nature Restoration Law, saying it would breach their property rights, hurt incomes and reduce the value of their land.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) complained there was a rush to finalise the law and said they did not trust politicians or the Government to look after their best interests.

A spokesman for another group, Vincent Roddy of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), said the law would amount to “a gravy train for ecologists, environmentalists, and administrators”.

Mr Roddy claimed the law would damage the reputation of Irish food exports because it implied there was something wrong with the land on which it was produced.

He also said an online poll that found 97pc of people in favour of the move was “comparable with results delivered by Vladimir Putin in his sham elections last autumn”.

The litany of objections was presented to the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee at a meeting to discuss the proposed legislation.

The Nature Restoration Law, an EU initiative, would require at least 20pc of Europe’s struggling lands and seas to be restored to healthy habitats for nature by 2030.

It also proposes that 25,000km of rivers across the region be returned to their natural free-flowing status, unimpeded by flood barriers, culverts and other artificial structures.

The proposal is an attempt to arrest the dramatic decline in nature and ecosystems and simultaneously strengthen landscapes to help tackle climate change by allowing them to act as natural carbon sinks.

In Ireland that would mean rewetting drained bogs and leaving aside land for nature, with major implications for Irish farmers who control 67pc of all the land in the country and a further 6pc which they have in forestry.

Environmental organisations attending the meeting sympathised with farmers’ concerns about the potential impact on their livelihoods but took issue with claims that the science behind the proposal was in doubt.

Tadhg Buckley of the IFA said the science was still evolving while Mr Roddy said there was too much reliance on international scientific studies and he believed if Irish bogs were rewetted they would not sequester much carbon.

“We need the science from Irish context on Irish lands we don’t have that,” he said.

Sadhbh O’Neill of the Stop Climate Chaos coalition said the science was well proven by both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Land Use Review recently published by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Climate Action.

Fintan Kelly of the Environmental Pillar said the science was indeed still evolving but not in a way that backed the farm groups’ claims.

“The science that is emerging is that the impact [of peatland drainage] is worse than we understood,” he said.

The meeting also heard from Dr Elaine McGoff of An Taisce and the Sustainable Water Network (SWAN) who cited recent Environmental Protection Agency reports showing half the country’s rivers and lakes and two-thirds of estuaries to be polluted.

Agriculture was the lead cause, followed by artificial interference with the water sources, forestry and urban wastewater.

“Waterways are very much a product of their landscape. They’re the ultimate truth tellers,” she said.

“Whatever is happening in the surrounding landscape will ultimately show up in the water quality and that’s what we’re seeing in an Irish context.”