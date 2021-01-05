Families live in constant cold as energy poverty forces heat rationing

Just under 300 people took part in the survey

ALMOST half of households in fuel poverty suffer from prolonged cold because they can not afford to turn on their heat.

Their situation is worse with Covid-19 as hours normally spent at school, work or daycare services are now spent at home with little or no heat on.

A survey, by Sinn Fein climate justice spokesperson Lynn Boylan, found people were having to sacrifice other essentials, such as food and clothing, to pay for heat.

Respondents reported living in one room, children and parents sleeping in the living room, continuously wrapping up in quilts during the day or staying in bed all day.

Just under 300 people took part in the survey, from a wide variety of backgrounds, including homeowners, mortgage holders, council and private tenants.

Almost 40pc were in full-time employment while another 10pc worked part-time. Some 72pc had incomes less than €35,000 yet almost the same proportion did not qualify for the fuel allowance.

Those who received the fuel allowance said it was insufficient. Some routinely went without heat or electricity to ration their energy use and many allowed themselves very limited hot water.

Many said their homes were hard to heat and did not retain heat as they were old, damp and lacked insulation.

Some said they were reluctant to keep burning coal because they were conscious of climate change and would like to make their home energy efficient but the cost was prohibitive.

Senator Boylan said she was concerned by the comments people added to their responses in which they often referred to the stress of their circumstances.

Many were embarrassed and discouraged visitors while one wrote that their choice was to “go cold or go hungry”.

“At times, the results make for very distressing reading. Battling with the cold has a clear impact on mental health. It makes people miserable, stressed and in some cases, even lose hope,” she said.

The Programme for Government has ambitious targets for retrofitting homes but the task is immense given the vast number of older

properties in private and public ownership.

Senator Boylan said the survey results revealed a “silent crisis” that must be addressed urgently in a comprehensive energy poverty strategy.

She also said the cost of energy must be tackled as Irish customers were paying more than the EU average.

She said the problem was particularly acute because of Covid. Many carers reported hardship trying to keep their home warm for vulnerable family members who would normally be in day care.

One respondent said before Covid, they and their friends spent days in each other’s homes to keep one home warm at a time.

“The Government must produce a new energy poverty strategy without delay and ensure that the scope of that strategy is broad enough to catch all of those affected,” Senator Boylan said.

“No family should have to choose between putting food on the table and staying warm.”

Online Editors