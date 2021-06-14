Exporting our recycling will never be the answer to our waste problem

Down on the docks there are containers loaded with exports you won’t hear industry leaders boast about.

This is not Ireland’s finest produce, headed for lucrative markets in wealthy countries.

These shipments are packed with waste, much of it bound for developing countries.

Paper is shipped to India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand; plastics to Turkey, South Korea and Mexico; metals to Bangladesh and Malaysia; tyres to Pakistan.

Chile, China, the US and Jordan are also on the destination labels and sometimes Russia, Taiwan and Israel too.

Just under two million tonnes of Irish waste were dispatched around the world last year, some for destruction, some to be burned as fuel for power plants and industry, and some for recycling.

Recycling is promoted as one of the simplest things everyone can do to help the environment and climate crisis.

But the feel-good factor associated with it dissipates when recyclables are incinerated or else shipped thousands of kilometres away for processing.

It is also harder to ensure waste is handled properly in countries where environmental regulations can be lax.

Greenpeace last month revealed that plastics from Britain and Germany sent to Turkey for recycling were burned on open ground on public land. Ireland sent more than 400 shipments of waste to Turkey last year, mainly paper but also plastics.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, when asked if it had any concerns about how Irish waste was handled abroad, said authorised waste operators “seek to ensure that exported waste is dealt with compliantly and in line with environmental standards”.

It added: “Repak [which handles packaging waste for most large Irish companies] carried out an audit in 2019 on a number of plants in Turkey that accept paper and plastic waste for recycling from Ireland and concluded that the plants concerned operated to the required European environmental standards.”

Such oversight is reassuring, but the waste market is complex and close-up monitoring can be difficult.

A large amount of Irish waste is exported to Britain, but from there it is often used to bulk up British waste and sent on to a third country.

“It’s perfectly within the rules to do so. It’s what’s called an interim recovery operation,” said Brian Heffernan, senior executive scientist with the National Transfrontier Shipment Office which oversees the movement of waste in and out of the country.

The market is also complex because exporters continually chase new destinations.

In 2018, the global waste market was convulsed when China, the world’s biggest buyer and the landing spot for almost all Irish plastics at the time, announced an import ban after repeatedly being sent contaminated shipments.

It banned unsorted scrap paper too and, from January this year, added all paper to the prohibition.

A new set of restrictions on the kind of plastic mixes that EU countries can send outside the bloc also came into effect in January.

Meanwhile, in response to the Greenpeace exposé, Turkey has also banned a group of plastics that will cause Irish exporters headaches.

“Turkey was growing as a destination but that’s going to fall dramatically now,” said Mr Heffernan. “The vast majority of plastic films [soft plastics] won’t be allowed there now and milk bottles can’t go either because they contain the banned plastics.”

The solution appears obvious – recycle within Ireland – but many recyclables have a low value and must be processed in very large quantities to be profitable.

Waste firm Panda believes the introduction of a ‘deposit return scheme’ (DRS) on plastic drinks bottles next year will result in the collection of sufficient bottles to sustain a €20m reprocessing plant it is building in Portlaoise.

The Department of the Environment says the plant will turn up to one billion bottles a year into new plastic bottles.

“The plant will have the capacity to serve the entire Irish market, eliminating the need to export,” it said.

DRS will also apply to aluminium drinks cans but there are no plans currently to treat those in Ireland.

Shabra is one of the success stories of the existing Irish recycling industry. The Co Monaghan firm recycles 100,000 tonnes of plastic a year, turning it into plastic bags and bin sacks or recyclate, a raw material for other manufacturers.

Several other firms are also recycling plastics into raw material or other products, particularly garden furniture and fencing, and a few recycle-specific electronics and appliances.

But the reality is that a lot of our everyday recyclables – more than one-third – never get to reprocessing in Ireland, India or anywhere else.

Part of the problem is contamination. A 2018 study of household bins by the Environmental Protection Agency found 20pc of items put in recycling or green bins didn’t belong there, while the brown bin for food and organic waste contained 8pc recyclables, and the black bin for general and unrecyclable waste contained 34pc recyclables.

Contamination in bins from small offices, shops, restaurants and other commercial outlets was as bad. Recyclables covered in food scraps, grease, nappy soil, cleaning wipes, fire ash, floor dust and general dirt won’t scan correctly in automated sorting plants.

Larger items are ‘recovered’ and shredded to make a material called ‘solid recovered fuel’ which is used by the cement industry as fuel for their kilns.

The remainder are either burned in one of the country’s two incinerators along with general household waste or dumped in landfill.

The Government’s Waste Action Plan aims for better waste segregation to boost recycling potential, and there are frequent campaigns urging the public to recycle more.

Environmental group VOICE Ireland is very active on the recycling front and is supporting the campaign to raise awareness around the DRS plans.

But co-ordinator Mindy O’Brien said even the best recycling rates are not the long-term answer to our waste problems.

“A lot of work has gone into getting people to recycle and that’s really important, but we can’t get stuck at the recycling tier of waste management.

“We need not to be producing waste in the first place. Plastic and paper can only be recycled so often because it loses quality.

“There will be a constant output of new packaging unless we decide that’s not how we want our goods sold any more. That’s a much bigger challenge than simply stopping a ship taking our problems to India,” she said.